vietnamese ao dai
tin tức về vietnamese ao dai mới nhất
In late June, a special show of more than 1,000 Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) patterns, entitled “Ao Dai – Vietnam’s cultural heritage”, was held at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi.
12/06/2020
An Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) Festival will take place at Hoi An city’s outdoor stage in Quang Nam province on June 14.
15/10/2019
Women will be able to enjoy free entry to tourist sites in Hue City if they wear ao dai traditional long dress.
21/06/2019
A Vietnamese Ao dai collection featuring the Kremlin Palace and some other famous examples of Russian architecture have just been introduced in Russia.
13/04/2019
Vietnam’s former capital Hue is proud of its ao dai history, the traditional national dress, and has been making plans to revive the elegant garment to its former glory. Phuoc Buu reports.