Hang Trong painting, a genre of Vietnamese woodcut paintings originating in the Old Quarter in Hanoi serves as “food for the mind”. The art form had been nearly lost, but one man is trying to preserve the traditional folk painting.
04/08/2021
Nguyen Ngoc Dieu Linh still remembers the moment she first touched a piece of scrap leather that a friend gifted her six years ago.
16/06/2021
Nguyen Quoc Su’s embroidery business used to provide jobs for a hundred employees and his store in the Old Quarter welcomed throngs of foreign tourists and buyers.