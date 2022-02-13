 
vietnamese artisans

tin tức về vietnamese artisans mới nhất

Craftsman preserves Hang Trong paintings for 60 yearsicon
FEATURE13/02/20220

Craftsman preserves Hang Trong paintings for 60 years

Hang Trong painting, a genre of Vietnamese woodcut paintings originating in the Old Quarter in Hanoi serves as “food for the mind”. The art form had been nearly lost, but one man is trying to preserve the traditional folk painting.
 
Hanoi's veteran artisan helps promote embroidery craft

Hanoi's veteran artisan helps promote embroidery craft

icon02/02/20220
Miniatures helping popularise Vietnamese culture

Miniatures helping popularise Vietnamese culture

icon16/08/20210
Hanoian woman showcases passion for leather workicon

Hanoian woman showcases passion for leather work

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
04/08/2021
Nguyen Ngoc Dieu Linh still remembers the moment she first touched a piece of scrap leather that a friend gifted her six years ago.
Veteran sewer hopes a stitch in time can save traditional crafticon

Veteran sewer hopes a stitch in time can save traditional craft

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
16/06/2021
Nguyen Quoc Su’s embroidery business used to provide jobs for a hundred employees and his store in the Old Quarter welcomed throngs of foreign tourists and buyers.
 
 
