Vietnamese artists
A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”
24/02/2020
Vietnamese artists in recent years have been investing in web dramas which have attracted tens of millions of views on YouTube.
01/02/2020
An art troupe of HCM City’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism joined more than 5,000 performers from 149 countries and international organisations at the 48th edition of the Chingay Parade, which opened in Singapore on January 31.
05/12/2019
A painting exhibition introducing monochrome paintings by Republic of Korean and Vietnamese artists has opened at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.
22/11/2019
The Embassy of Vietnam in India joined hands with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry of India (ICMEI) to arrange an exhibition featuring paintings by Vietnamese artists that opened in New Delhi on November 21.
08/11/2019
Japanese sculptor Mukai Katsumi never knew Vietnamese nature could bring him endless inspiration until he participated in an annual art residence project in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.
30/08/2019
A total of 391 outstanding artists were honoured with the State titles of People’s Artist and Meritorious Artist at a ceremony held at the Hanoi Opera House on August 29.
16/07/2019
Vietnamese artists Phan Thị Thanh Mai won the first place prize and Ngo Duy Hien took fourth at the recent 26th International Statue and Painting Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea.
06/06/2019
Forty-three master musicians and artists will take part in the Famlab (Film, Archive and Music Lab) Residency and Outdoor Concert in the ancient town of Hoi An and Da Nang City as part of the project Heritage of Future Past on June 6-25.
25/04/2019
An art exhibition titled “Nhua cay van chay” (The Sap Still Runs) opened at Millennium Masteri Building in Ho Chi Minh City on April 24, featuring works by Freddy Nadolny Poustochkine of France and Truong Cong Tung of Vietnam.