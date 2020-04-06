Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese artists

tin tức về Vietnamese artists mới nhất

Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plasticsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT06/04/20200

Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

 
Artist actively responds to COVID-19

Artist actively responds to COVID-19

icon05/04/20200
Vietnamese paintings auctioned in Paris

Vietnamese paintings auctioned in Paris

icon12/03/20200
Vietnamese artists invest in web dramasicon

Vietnamese artists invest in web dramas

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/02/2020

Vietnamese artists in recent years have been investing in web dramas which have attracted tens of millions of views on YouTube.

VN art troupe attends Chingay Parade 2020 in Singaporeicon

VN art troupe attends Chingay Parade 2020 in Singapore

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/02/2020

An art troupe of HCM City’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism joined more than 5,000 performers from 149 countries and international organisations at the 48th edition of the Chingay Parade, which opened in Singapore on January 31.

RoK, Vietnamese artists display works togethericon

RoK, Vietnamese artists display works together

VIDEO
05/12/2019

A painting exhibition introducing monochrome paintings by Republic of Korean and Vietnamese artists has opened at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

Exhibition on Vietnamese paintings opens in Indiaicon

Exhibition on Vietnamese paintings opens in India

VIETNAM & WORLD
22/11/2019

The Embassy of Vietnam in India joined hands with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry of India (ICMEI) to arrange an exhibition featuring paintings by Vietnamese artists that opened in New Delhi on November 21.

International artists gather to make art space inspired by natureicon

International artists gather to make art space inspired by nature

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/11/2019

Japanese sculptor Mukai Katsumi never knew Vietnamese nature could bring him endless inspiration until he participated in an annual art residence project in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Outstanding artists honoured with State’s titlesicon

Outstanding artists honoured with State’s titles

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/08/2019

A total of 391 outstanding artists were honoured with the State titles of People’s Artist and Meritorious Artist at a ceremony held at the Hanoi Opera House on August 29.

Vietnamese artists honoured at Seoul exhibitionicon

Vietnamese artists honoured at Seoul exhibition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/07/2019

Vietnamese artists Phan Thị Thanh Mai won the first place prize and Ngo Duy Hien took fourth at the recent 26th International Statue and Painting Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea.

Vietnamese artists to join Famlab in Hoi An and Da Nangicon

Vietnamese artists to join Famlab in Hoi An and Da Nang

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/06/2019

Forty-three master musicians and artists will take part in the Famlab (Film, Archive and Music Lab) Residency and Outdoor Concert in the ancient town of Hoi An and Da Nang City as part of the project Heritage of Future Past on June 6-25.

Art exhibition features works by French, Vietnamese artistsicon

Art exhibition features works by French, Vietnamese artists

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/04/2019

An art exhibition titled “Nhua cay van chay” (The Sap Still Runs) opened at Millennium Masteri Building in Ho Chi Minh City on April 24, featuring works by Freddy Nadolny Poustochkine of France and Truong Cong Tung of Vietnam.

 
 
