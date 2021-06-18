Vietnamese athletes
When she won the Asian championship title in 2018, Truong Thi Kim Tuyen dreamed an Olympic dream.
26/03/2021
26/03/2021
Vietnamese athletes have only secured a quarter of the 20 qualification slots that sports bosses are aiming for at the Tokyo Olympics and with just four months left until the Games, the heat is on.
17/03/2021
17/03/2021
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued a decision on March 16 to award certificates of merit to 10 outstanding athletes and coaches, as well as five athletes and three coaches with disabilities in 2020.
09/02/2021
09/02/2021
Unlike football players who get year-round bonuses and high monthly salaries, professional athletes in other sports only have bonuses and rewards if they win medals at international tournaments.
09/01/2021
09/01/2021
Vietnamese athletes are working hard to secure a second slot in gymnastics at the coming Olympics in Tokyo this year.
05/05/2020
05/05/2020
Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event.
11/02/2020
11/02/2020
Vietnam has set itself a target of 20 berths at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, said the Vietnam Sports Administration on February 10.
03/02/2020
03/02/2020
Vietnamese athletes will take part in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in New Dehli, India, from February 18-23.
16/01/2020
16/01/2020
Nguyen Thi Anh Vien won Best Female Athlete of the Year while Nguyen Huy Hoang was named Best Male Athlete of the Year at the fifth Victory Cup yesterday in Hanoi.
06/12/2019
06/12/2019
Vietnamese athletes brought home four more gold medals at the SEA Games 30 on December 5, helping the country maintain the second place on the medal tally.
04/12/2019
04/12/2019
Vietnam earned 8 more gold medals on December 3, the third official competition day at the SEA Games 30 which is going on in the Philippines, keeping its second place in the tally.
12/11/2019
12/11/2019
Vietnamese athletes have won six gold medals at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) championships held in Jeju, the Republic of Korea.
10/06/2019
10/06/2019
The Vietnamese team yesterday arrived home after winning three golds from the Asian Athletics Association Grand Prix Series in Chongqing, China.