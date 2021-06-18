 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Euro2020#Covid-19#Premium
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Thu phí báo điện tử
#Tuyển Việt Nam làm nên lịch sử ở Vòng loại World Cup
#NSƯT Đức Hải bị miễn nhiệm chức vụ Phó Hiệu trưởng
#Doanh nhân Phương Hằng và những ồn ào từ mạng xã hội
#Hoài Linh và toàn cảnh hành trình giải ngân 15 tỷ từ thiện
#Đại uý công an đứng nhìn tài xế vật lộn với cướp bị kỷ luật
#"Sóng thần' Covid-19 càn quét Ấn Độ

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

02/07/2021 18:01:59 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnamese athletes

tin tức về Vietnamese athletes mới nhất

Taekwondo fighter Tuyen's Olympic dream comes trueicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS18/06/20210

Taekwondo fighter Tuyen's Olympic dream comes true

When she won the Asian championship title in 2018, Truong Thi Kim Tuyen dreamed an Olympic dream.
 
Athletes and coaches adapt to COVID challenges

Athletes and coaches adapt to COVID challenges

icon16/06/20210
Woman goes from top swimmer to leading triathlon athlete

Woman goes from top swimmer to leading triathlon athlete

icon09/06/20210
Olympic target slipping away as Games approachicon

Olympic target slipping away as Games approach

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/03/2021
Vietnamese athletes have only secured a quarter of the 20 qualification slots that sports bosses are aiming for at the Tokyo Olympics and with just four months left until the Games, the heat is on.
Outstanding athletes and coaches to receive certificates of meriticon

Outstanding athletes and coaches to receive certificates of merit

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/03/2021
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued a decision on March 16 to award certificates of merit to 10 outstanding athletes and coaches, as well as five athletes and three coaches with disabilities in 2020.
Vietnamese athletes are sad about Tet bonusicon

Vietnamese athletes are sad about Tet bonus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/02/2021
Unlike football players who get year-round bonuses and high monthly salaries, professional athletes in other sports only have bonuses and rewards if they win medals at international tournaments.
Gymnasts target Olympic slots, SEA Games titlesicon

Gymnasts target Olympic slots, SEA Games titles

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/01/2021
Vietnamese athletes are working hard to secure a second slot in gymnastics at the coming Olympics in Tokyo this year.
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympicsicon

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics

FEATURE
05/05/2020
Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​
Vietnam eyes 20 berths at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gamesicon

Vietnam eyes 20 berths at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020
Vietnam has set itself a target of 20 berths at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, said the Vietnam Sports Administration on February 10.
Wrestlers targets Olympic spotsicon

Wrestlers targets Olympic spots

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/02/2020
Vietnamese athletes will take part in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in New Dehli, India, from February 18-23.
Swimmers Vien, Hoang are best athletes of 2019icon

Swimmers Vien, Hoang are best athletes of 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020
Nguyen Thi Anh Vien won Best Female Athlete of the Year while Nguyen Huy Hoang was named Best Male Athlete of the Year at the fifth Victory Cup yesterday in Hanoi.
Tiny Oanh stands tall for Vietnam at SEA Gamesicon

Tiny Oanh stands tall for Vietnam at SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/12/2019
Nguyen Thi Oanh crossed the finish line and lay down on the ground, exhausted.
SEA Games 30: Vietnam stays at second place on December 5icon

SEA Games 30: Vietnam stays at second place on December 5

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/12/2019
Vietnamese athletes brought home four more gold medals at the SEA Games 30 on December 5, helping the country maintain the second place on the medal tally.
Vietnam maintains second place on SEA Games 30 tallyicon

Vietnam maintains second place on SEA Games 30 tally

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/12/2019
Vietnam earned 8 more gold medals on December 3, the third official competition day at the SEA Games 30 which is going on in the Philippines, keeping its second place in the tally.
Vietnamese athletes win six golds at world bodybuilding championshipsicon

Vietnamese athletes win six golds at world bodybuilding championships

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/11/2019
Vietnamese athletes have won six gold medals at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) championships held in Jeju, the Republic of Korea.
Vietnamese runner bags double golds at Asian Grand Prix Series 2019icon

Vietnamese runner bags double golds at Asian Grand Prix Series 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/06/2019
The Vietnamese team yesterday arrived home after winning three golds from the Asian Athletics Association Grand Prix Series in Chongqing, China.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 