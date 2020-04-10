Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

18/04/2020 17:27:33 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnamese banks

tin tức về vietnamese banks mới nhất

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impacticon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

 
Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade

Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade

icon10/04/20200
Banks offer higher rates for online savings to draw clients amid COVID-19 battle

Banks offer higher rates for online savings to draw clients amid COVID-19 battle

icon05/04/20200
VN banking human resources change in Industry 4.0icon

VN banking human resources change in Industry 4.0

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

The fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) has a great impact on the human resources of the banking sector, according to the general director of Viet Nam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank).

Moody's takes rating actions on 18 Vietnamese banksicon

Moody's takes rating actions on 18 Vietnamese banks

BUSINESS
21/12/2019

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday took rating actions against 18 banks in Việt Nam, following its confirmation of Việt Nam's Ba3 sovereign rating and change of the sovereign rating outlook to negative a day earlier.

Vietnamese lenders set sail for lucrative landsicon

Vietnamese lenders set sail for lucrative lands

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

Vietnamese banks are following their corporate clients by expanding abroad. 

Vietnam urged to respond to Moody’s review to downgrade ratingicon

Vietnam urged to respond to Moody’s review to downgrade rating

BUSINESS
17/10/2019

For Vietnam, the issue is not the lack of money to pay debt, but the inefficient coordination among government agencies, a point that Vietnam must improve on.

Foreign capital flows to Vietnamese banksicon

Foreign capital flows to Vietnamese banks

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

Large banks as well as smaller ones are seeking foreign investors in today's competitive market.

Total deposits in Vietnam’s banking system up slightly to US$355.27 billionicon

Total deposits in Vietnam’s banking system up slightly to US$355.27 billion

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

Personal deposits saw the first decline of VND14 trillion (US$603.08 million) in July, after growing in six consecutive months.

VN banks boost sales of mortgaged assets to resolve bad debtsicon

VN banks boost sales of mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts

BUSINESS
24/09/2019

Many banks are auctioning mortgaged assets, mainly real estate, worth trillions of Vietnamese dong to speed up the resolution of non-performing loans.

Local banks need to build on 1H resultsicon

Local banks need to build on 1H results

FEATURE
19/08/2019

Local banks posted notable results in the first half but a good second half is not a given.

Banks cut priority loan interest ratesicon

Banks cut priority loan interest rates

BUSINESS
12/08/2019

Soon after the US announced a 0.25 % cut in the benchmark interest rate on July 31 seven Vietnamese banks, including State-owned lenders, announced a cut in interest rates on dong loans of at least 0.5 % to firms in the Government’s priority sectors.

VN banks make big profits but share prices fallicon

VN banks make big profits but share prices fall

BUSINESS
01/08/2019

Despite good business results, 11 out of 17 listed commercial banks saw share prices decrease in the first half of the year.

Vietnam bank rankings change as top banks get strongericon

Vietnam bank rankings change as top banks get stronger

BUSINESS
22/07/2019

The gap among commercial banks is wideneing with top-tier banks leaving others far behind. However, they are not problem-free.

Vietnamese banks expect big inflow of foreign capitalicon

Vietnamese banks expect big inflow of foreign capital

BUSINESS
05/07/2019

Tens of trillions of VND is expected to be poured into Vietnamese banks by foreign investors in 2019 and 2020 as negotiations on many deals are running smoothly.

Vietnamese banks to seek capital in international marketsicon

Vietnamese banks to seek capital in international markets

BUSINESS
03/07/2019

Vietnamese banks are seeking to raise capital in international bond markets as they face growing pressure to hike capital to satisfy the central bank's regulations on minimum capital requirements and Basel II standards by early next year.

Vietnamese banks to seek capital in global marketsicon

Vietnamese banks to seek capital in global markets

BUSINESS
28/06/2019

Vietnamese banks are seeking to raise capital in international bond markets as they face growing pressure to hike capital to satisfy the central bank's regulations on minimum capital requirements and Basel II standards by early next year.

Foreign capital flows through Vietnamese banksicon

Foreign capital flows through Vietnamese banks

BUSINESS
25/06/2019

 As capital demands of Vietnamese firms are rising sharply, local banks are increasingly cooperating with foreign financial institutions to provide offshore loans, making the business become lucrative.

Vietnamese banks' IPO plans pushed back againicon

Vietnamese banks' IPO plans pushed back again

BUSINESS
19/06/2019

The long-awaited listing of many large Vietnamese banks has once again been delayed as banks wait for market conditions to improve.

VN banks target higher business goals, raising charter capital in 2019icon

VN banks target higher business goals, raising charter capital in 2019

BUSINESS
24/04/2019

Several banks approved their 2019 business targets and plans for raising capital in annual shareholders’ meetings on Tuesday.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 