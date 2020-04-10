vietnamese banks
vietnamese banks
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,
12/03/2020
The fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) has a great impact on the human resources of the banking sector, according to the general director of Viet Nam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank).
21/12/2019
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday took rating actions against 18 banks in Việt Nam, following its confirmation of Việt Nam's Ba3 sovereign rating and change of the sovereign rating outlook to negative a day earlier.
17/11/2019
Vietnamese banks are following their corporate clients by expanding abroad.
17/10/2019
For Vietnam, the issue is not the lack of money to pay debt, but the inefficient coordination among government agencies, a point that Vietnam must improve on.
14/10/2019
Large banks as well as smaller ones are seeking foreign investors in today's competitive market.
11/10/2019
Personal deposits saw the first decline of VND14 trillion (US$603.08 million) in July, after growing in six consecutive months.
24/09/2019
Many banks are auctioning mortgaged assets, mainly real estate, worth trillions of Vietnamese dong to speed up the resolution of non-performing loans.
19/08/2019
Local banks posted notable results in the first half but a good second half is not a given.
12/08/2019
Soon after the US announced a 0.25 % cut in the benchmark interest rate on July 31 seven Vietnamese banks, including State-owned lenders, announced a cut in interest rates on dong loans of at least 0.5 % to firms in the Government’s priority sectors.
01/08/2019
Despite good business results, 11 out of 17 listed commercial banks saw share prices decrease in the first half of the year.
22/07/2019
The gap among commercial banks is wideneing with top-tier banks leaving others far behind. However, they are not problem-free.
05/07/2019
Tens of trillions of VND is expected to be poured into Vietnamese banks by foreign investors in 2019 and 2020 as negotiations on many deals are running smoothly.
03/07/2019
Vietnamese banks are seeking to raise capital in international bond markets as they face growing pressure to hike capital to satisfy the central bank's regulations on minimum capital requirements and Basel II standards by early next year.
28/06/2019
25/06/2019
As capital demands of Vietnamese firms are rising sharply, local banks are increasingly cooperating with foreign financial institutions to provide offshore loans, making the business become lucrative.
19/06/2019
The long-awaited listing of many large Vietnamese banks has once again been delayed as banks wait for market conditions to improve.
24/04/2019
Several banks approved their 2019 business targets and plans for raising capital in annual shareholders’ meetings on Tuesday.