# Covid-19
Vietnamese books

Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released

A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

 
Book collection honours children's author

Book collection honours children's author

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day

Veteran documentary director releases new book

Veteran documentary director releases new book

15/06/2020

Veteran director Dao Trong Khanh has just published a book on his experience during his 50-year career working as a documentary maker.

Hanoi set to be country's centre of books by 2030

Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030

01/04/2020

More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.

First Vietnamese book stall inaugurated in RoK

First Vietnamese book stall inaugurated in RoK

21/11/2019

Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution JSC (FAHASA) on November 21 coordinated with Kyobo group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to organise a book exhibition and inaugurate Vietnam’s first book stall in Seoul.

 
 
