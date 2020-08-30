Vietnamese books
tin tức về Vietnamese books mới nhất
A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
01/04/2020
More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.
21/11/2019
Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution JSC (FAHASA) on November 21 coordinated with Kyobo group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to organise a book exhibition and inaugurate Vietnam’s first book stall in Seoul.