vietnamese businesses
tin tức về vietnamese businesses mới nhất
icon
Vietnamese businesses reeling under financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic have become vulnerable to foreign takeovers and need the Government's support, according to experts.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/01/2020
More Vietnamese businesses are investing in the robot manufacturing industry as demand for such products is growing rapidly in Viet Nam, experts have said.
icon BUSINESS
20/01/2020
The recently signed US-China trade deal, an effort to calm trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, will force Vietnamese businesses to grow in order to meet the challenges as well as the opportunities it brings.
icon BUSINESS
26/11/2019
Following a global trend of share buybacks, many Vietnamese businesses are now repurchasing their own stocks to stablise prices.
icon BUSINESS
15/08/2019
The logistics market has become more vibrant in recent times with large merger and acquisition (M&A) deals between Vietnamese businesses and foreign investors, especially those from Japan and the Republic of Korea.
icon BUSINESS
10/04/2019
The Vietnamese government’s decree 163, with loosened requirements on bond issuance, is expected to encourage businesses to seek capital from bond issuance and rely less on bank loans.