vietnamese businesses

tin tức về vietnamese businesses mới nhất

VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: expertsicon
BUSINESS19/05/20200

VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts

Vietnamese businesses reeling under financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic have become vulnerable to foreign takeovers and need the Government's support, according to experts.

 
Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business

Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business

icon14/05/20200
Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic

Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic

icon27/04/20200
More companies invest in robot production as demand risesicon

More companies invest in robot production as demand rises

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/01/2020

More Vietnamese businesses are investing in the robot manufacturing industry as demand for such products is growing rapidly in Viet Nam, experts have said.

US-China trade deal forces firms to growicon

US-China trade deal forces firms to grow

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

The recently signed US-China trade deal, an effort to calm trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, will force Vietnamese businesses to grow in order to meet the challenges as well as the opportunities it brings.

Firms rush to buy back shares following global trendicon

Firms rush to buy back shares following global trend

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

Following a global trend of share buybacks, many Vietnamese businesses are now repurchasing their own stocks to stablise prices.

Logistics market sees wave of investment from Japan, RoKicon

Logistics market sees wave of investment from Japan, RoK

BUSINESS
15/08/2019

The logistics market has become more vibrant in recent times with large merger and acquisition (M&A) deals between Vietnamese businesses and foreign investors, especially those from Japan and the Republic of Korea.

VN firms borrow money from banks rather than issue bondsicon

VN firms borrow money from banks rather than issue bonds

BUSINESS
10/04/2019

 The Vietnamese government’s decree 163, with loosened requirements on bond issuance, is expected to encourage businesses to seek capital from bond issuance and rely less on bank loans.

 
 
