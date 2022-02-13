vietnamese businessmen
A 13-year confrontation between Vietnamese and foreign investors at a leading sweets manufacturing company has come to an end: the Vietnamese investor has acquired the entire company while the South Korean investor has left.
08/12/2020
Some of the big business deals last week: Nguyen Duc Thuy planned a major deal worth VND3 trillion upon his comeback, Doan Nguyen Duc continued to pour money into football, and Le Phuoc Vu made a number of deals.
29/08/2020
A number of businessmen returning from Eastern Europe have been making great marks in the banking sector.
27/08/2020
“I am overwhelmed with joy. But the worry about what to do to help the corporation overcome the pandemic is 20 or 30 times more,” said the newly appointed chair of Vietnam Airlines.