 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Hướng dẫn điều trị F0 tại nhà
#Tuyển nữ Việt Nam giành vé dự World Cup lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử
#Khởi tố vụ án liên quan đến ông Lê Tùng Vân và Tịnh Thất Bồng Lai
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 3 tuổi ở Hà Nội bị găm nhiều đinh vào đầu
#Học sinh các tỉnh thành trở lại trường học trực tiếp sau dịch Covid-19
#Người dân về quê đón xuân Nhâm Dần
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 8 tuổi tử vong vì bị "dì ghẻ" bạo hành

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng20/02/2022 13:26:30 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnamese businessmen

tin tức về vietnamese businessmen mới nhất

13-year struggle ends with victory for Vietnamese investoricon
FEATURE13/02/20220

13-year struggle ends with victory for Vietnamese investor

A 13-year confrontation between Vietnamese and foreign investors at a leading sweets manufacturing company has come to an end: the Vietnamese investor has acquired the entire company while the South Korean investor has left.
 
Second-generation businesspeople steering multi-million dollar businesses

Second-generation businesspeople steering multi-million dollar businesses

icon11/02/20220
Business stories: The bosses with the most leisure time

Business stories: The bosses with the most leisure time

icon27/04/20210
Boss Thuy maked impressive comeback, boss Duc gets rich quicklyicon

Boss Thuy maked impressive comeback, boss Duc gets rich quickly

FEATURE
08/12/2020
Some of the big business deals last week: Nguyen Duc Thuy planned a major deal worth VND3 trillion upon his comeback, Doan Nguyen Duc continued to pour money into football, and Le Phuoc Vu made a number of deals.
Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fieldsicon

Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields

BUSINESS
29/08/2020
A number of businessmen returning from Eastern Europe have been making great marks in the banking sector.
CEOs take the ‘hot seats’icon

CEOs take the ‘hot seats’

BUSINESS
27/08/2020
“I am overwhelmed with joy. But the worry about what to do to help the corporation overcome the pandemic is 20 or 30 times more,” said the newly appointed chair of Vietnam Airlines.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 