vietnamese children

tin tức về vietnamese children mới nhất

FEATURE07/07/20210

Vietnamese children need safer environment in cyberspace

Children often spend a lot of time learning, playing and exploring on the internet. Besides the undeniable benefits, unseen threats are also part of cyberspace.
 
Vietnamese parents divided on when to teach kids about money use: survey

icon06/07/20210
Strengthening tools to protect children in cyberspace

icon05/07/20210
Children encourage pandemic fighting spirit through paintings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/06/2021
Artworks painted by children during the pandemic are being displayed in an online exhibition.
Children’s social roles promoted through their council

SOCIETY
02/06/2021
A Children’s Council gathers outstanding children to periodically express opinions, aspirations, exchange and hold dialogues with representatives of all-level People's Committees and People’s Councils on child-related issues in localities.  
Daily struggles of street kids portrayed in exhibition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2020
An exhibition entitled “24 hours on the street” and portraying the daily struggle of street kids is underway at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi.
Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students

SOCIETY
05/11/2020
Many students in Din Chin – one of the poorest, most remote communes in Muong Khuong District, consider teacher Lo Thi Lan a second mother thanks to her dedication.
Children must be taught online safety skills: experts

SOCIETY
31/10/2020
Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.
Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids

VIDEO
14/05/2020
Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.
State agencies work to protect children online

SOCIETY
07/03/2020
The Information Security Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications and Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs’ Department of Child Affairs have signed a co-operation plan regarding child protection online.  
Early childhood education project benefits 1,600 children

SOCIETY
07/11/2019
Over 1,600 children in HCMC have been provided with toys, stationery and other necessities by an early childhood education project of UNICEF Vietnam over the past three years.  
US doctor provides free surgery for Vietnamese children

SOCIETY
23/10/2019
Doctor McKay McKinnon, a US expert in reconstructive, orthopaedic and maxilla-facial surgery, has returned to Vietnam to offer free surgery for Vietnamese children suffering from serious diseases.
Mountainous pupils struggling difficulties

PHOTOS
12/09/2019
Pupils in mountainous areas of Vietnam have started their new school-year opening ceremony despite numerous challenges.
 
 
