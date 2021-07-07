vietnamese children
tin tức về vietnamese children mới nhất
Children often spend a lot of time learning, playing and exploring on the internet. Besides the undeniable benefits, unseen threats are also part of cyberspace.
02/06/2021
A Children’s Council gathers outstanding children to periodically express opinions, aspirations, exchange and hold dialogues with representatives of all-level People's Committees and People’s Councils on child-related issues in localities.
08/12/2020
An exhibition entitled “24 hours on the street” and portraying the daily struggle of street kids is underway at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi.
05/11/2020
Many students in Din Chin – one of the poorest, most remote communes in Muong Khuong District, consider teacher Lo Thi Lan a second mother thanks to her dedication.
31/10/2020
Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.
14/05/2020
Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.
07/03/2020
The Information Security Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications and Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs’ Department of Child Affairs have signed a co-operation plan regarding child protection online.
07/11/2019
Over 1,600 children in HCMC have been provided with toys, stationery and other necessities by an early childhood education project of UNICEF Vietnam over the past three years.
23/10/2019
Doctor McKay McKinnon, a US expert in reconstructive, orthopaedic and maxilla-facial surgery, has returned to Vietnam to offer free surgery for Vietnamese children suffering from serious diseases.
12/09/2019
Pupils in mountainous areas of Vietnam have started their new school-year opening ceremony despite numerous challenges.