Vietnamese citizens

tin tức về Vietnamese citizens mới nhất

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerlandicon
POLITICS20/03/20200

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland

Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.

 
Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe

Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe

icon17/03/20200
Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations

Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations

icon16/03/20200
Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19icon

Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19

POLITICS
04/03/2020

The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese in Iran and Italy to stay vigilant as the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is rampant in those countries.

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FMicon

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FM

POLITICS
29/02/2020

At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fearsicon

VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fears

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.

Health ministry orders tight monitoring of Vietnamese returning from Chinaicon

Health ministry orders tight monitoring of Vietnamese returning from China

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered the tightened monitoring of Vietnamese citizens recently returning from China in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Van Don Airport prepares for arrival of Vietnamese citizens from nCoV epidemic areasicon

Van Don Airport prepares for arrival of Vietnamese citizens from nCoV epidemic areas

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

Local authorities in Quang Ninh province are preparing adequate facilities at Van Don airport ahead of the arrival Vietnamese nationals from areas in China hit by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Vietnam ready to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from Chinaicon

Vietnam ready to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from China

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnamese authorities are stepping up efforts to bring citizens back from China's coronavirus-hit areas as soon as possible, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Citizen protection: fulcrum for Vietnamese citizensicon

Citizen protection: fulcrum for Vietnamese citizens

SOCIETY
01/12/2019

Since the 29th Diplomatic Conference, it has been a turbulent time with many complicated developments both on the international and regional level, directly affecting the protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities abroad.

Bodies of victims in UK truck incident may be transported to Noi Bai airporticon

Bodies of victims in UK truck incident may be transported to Noi Bai airport

SOCIETY
08/11/2019

The bodies of Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a truck in the United Kingdom may be transported to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security ready to send teams to UKicon

Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security ready to send teams to UK

POLITICS
31/10/2019

Gen. To Lam, Minister of Public Security, held telephone talks in the afternoon of October 30 with Priti Patel, Home Secretary of the UK.

 
 
