Vietnamese citizens
tin tức về Vietnamese citizens mới nhất
icon
Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.
icon POLITICS
04/03/2020
The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese in Iran and Italy to stay vigilant as the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is rampant in those countries.
icon POLITICS
29/02/2020
At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
icon SOCIETY
24/02/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered the tightened monitoring of Vietnamese citizens recently returning from China in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
Local authorities in Quang Ninh province are preparing adequate facilities at Van Don airport ahead of the arrival Vietnamese nationals from areas in China hit by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
icon POLITICS
07/02/2020
Vietnamese authorities are stepping up efforts to bring citizens back from China's coronavirus-hit areas as soon as possible, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.
icon SOCIETY
01/12/2019
Since the 29th Diplomatic Conference, it has been a turbulent time with many complicated developments both on the international and regional level, directly affecting the protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities abroad.
icon SOCIETY
08/11/2019
The bodies of Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a truck in the United Kingdom may be transported to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
icon POLITICS
31/10/2019
Gen. To Lam, Minister of Public Security, held telephone talks in the afternoon of October 30 with Priti Patel, Home Secretary of the UK.