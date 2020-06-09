Vietnamese consumers
Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.
12/05/2020
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the shopping habits of Vietnamese consumers, many of whom are moving online, experts said.
07/12/2019
The Vietnam eCommerce and Digital Economy Agency kicked off the Online Friday 2019 and e-commerce and digital technology experience week in Hanoi on December 5.
06/11/2019
Vietnamese consumers are shifting towards healthier lifestyles which include eating and drinking habits.
30/06/2019
Once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, over 99 percent of tariff on goods from both sides will be lifted, a Vietnamese official has said.
19/06/2019
Only 32 percent of consumers in Vietnam believe their personal data will be treated in a trustworthy manner by organisations offering digital services, according to a study recently released by Microsoft and IDC Asia Pacific.