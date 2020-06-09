Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

08/08/2020 02:46:13 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnamese consumers

tin tức về Vietnamese consumers mới nhất

Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globallyicon
BUSINESS4 giờ trước0

Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

 
More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company

More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company

icon09/06/20200
Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19

Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19

icon15/05/20200
COVID-19 sends Vietnamese shoppers onlineicon

COVID-19 sends Vietnamese shoppers online

BUSINESS
12/05/2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the shopping habits of Vietnamese consumers, many of whom are moving online, experts said.

Shoppers rejoice as Online Friday 2019 kicks officon

Shoppers rejoice as Online Friday 2019 kicks off

BUSINESS
07/12/2019

The Vietnam eCommerce and Digital Economy Agency kicked off the Online Friday 2019 and e-commerce and digital technology experience week in Hanoi on December 5.

How Vietnamese consumers are changing diet?icon

How Vietnamese consumers are changing diet?

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

Vietnamese consumers are shifting towards healthier lifestyles which include eating and drinking habits.

EVFTA to create new opportunities for Vietnam: officialicon

EVFTA to create new opportunities for Vietnam: official

BUSINESS
30/06/2019

Once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, over 99 percent of tariff on goods from both sides will be lifted, a Vietnamese official has said.

Only 32% of Vietnamese consumers trust personal data securityicon

Only 32% of Vietnamese consumers trust personal data security

BUSINESS
19/06/2019

Only 32 percent of consumers in Vietnam believe their personal data will be treated in a trustworthy manner by organisations offering digital services, according to a study recently released by Microsoft and IDC Asia Pacific.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 