Vietnamese cuisine

tin tức về Vietnamese cuisine mới nhất

Banh mi – World class street food
Banh mi – World class street food

With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

 
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

Vietnamese food: Sugar-coated lotus seed

Vietnamese food: Sugar-coated lotus seed

14/01/2020

These sugar-coated lotus seeds are a popular gift for newlyweds, but the sweets are also bought for friends and family during Tet. 

Vietnamese mini pancakes

Vietnamese mini pancakes

06/01/2020

Banh can is a simple dish, using just rice flour and eggs. But with a sprinkle of passion and a recipe passed down from generation to generation, these mini pancakes really hit the spot!

Vietnamese food: Snail noodle soup

Vietnamese food: Snail noodle soup

26/12/2019

You may know escargot, but have you taken a spoonful of snail noodle soup? The taste will have you slithering back for more!

Ngu Vien Heritage offers the vegetarian side of menu

Ngu Vien Heritage offers the vegetarian side of menu

01/12/2019

So the news on climate change does not look good. The world keeps getting a little warmer every year. 

Vietnamese food: Young sticky rice flakes

Vietnamese food: Young sticky rice flakes

15/11/2019

There’s been a drop in temperature the past few days, and that means autumn is here. But did you know this is also the time of desserts made from rice?

Story of Vietnamese "banh mi" introduced in foreign newspaper

Story of Vietnamese “banh mi” introduced in foreign newspaper

30/10/2019

“Hard to resist” is what Theign Yie Phan, a head chef, describes Vietnamese “banh mi” (sandwich), in an article entitled “Story of the banh mi: Vietnam’s super sandwich that took on the world” run in the South China Morning Post.

Vietnamese food: Vermicelli with fried tofu and shrimp paste

Vietnamese food: Vermicelli with fried tofu and shrimp paste

16/10/2019

You’ll find it alongside many a meal in Vietnam to add that little bit of extra flavor and a touch of spice. But shrimp paste comes into its own when its served with vermicelli, pork and tofu.

Vietnamese cuisine to be introduced in France

Vietnamese cuisine to be introduced in France

16/10/2019

An event called "Vietnam Cuisine Day in France" will be held in France’s Perpignan city on October 17-18 by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and the Vietnamese Embassy in France.

'Horror' dishes to die for when in Vietnam

‘Horror’ dishes to die for when in Vietnam

16/10/2019

Besides well-known dishes like bun cha, pho, banh mi, there are Vietnamese dishes that might look or sound scary at first but tastes worth-dying-for.

World's leading chefs to descend on Hanoi for 'Culinary Stars' week

World’s leading chefs to descend on Hanoi for ‘Culinary Stars’ week

06/10/2019

Leading culinary stars from around the world, including eight Michelin stars, will join the second edition of “Metropole Culinary Stars” at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.

Tom kho (Vietnamese simmered prawn)

Tom kho (Vietnamese simmered prawn)

27/09/2019

As is the case with many other seafoods, “tom”( prawn) is a nutritional food and very good for our health.

Famous Hanoi noodle restaurant "Pho Thin" opens franchise in Melbourne

Famous Hanoi noodle restaurant "Pho Thin" opens franchise in Melbourne

20/09/2019

Pho Thin, a renowned family-run pho restaurant in Hanoi for 30 years, has opened its second franchise in Melbourne, Australia after its first in Tokyo in March this year.

Vietnam's mooncake

Vietnam's mooncake

17/09/2019

Bought yours yet? Given a mooncake to the one you love? Mooncakes are the tradition sweet food to eat this time of year during Mid-Autumn Festival. And there's lots of flavours to choose from.

Rocking the boat of Vietnamese cuisine

Rocking the boat of Vietnamese cuisine

21/08/2019

Nestled on Bat Dan Street in Hanoi, The T-Art is celebrating its second birthday with a special event and a multitude of new upscale dishes added to the menu. The theme of the celebration is ‘Làng Chài’, or ‘Fishing Village’.

Eel dishes

Eel dishes

04/08/2019

They're slippy and they're slimy, but they are delicious, especially when cooked by Hanoi's eel expert. He even insists only using eels from his hometown and has them delivered 300 miles everyday!

Hanoi's nicest nuts

Hanoi's nicest nuts

15/05/2019

Visiting the capital, Ho Ngoc Thang, 55, from Nghe An Province’s Quynh Luu District, asked me to buy lạc rang húng lìu, a famous specialty of Hanoi, for him to give to his relatives.

 
 
