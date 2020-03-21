Vietnamese cuisine
tin tức về Vietnamese cuisine mới nhất
With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.
14/01/2020
These sugar-coated lotus seeds are a popular gift for newlyweds, but the sweets are also bought for friends and family during Tet.
06/01/2020
Banh can is a simple dish, using just rice flour and eggs. But with a sprinkle of passion and a recipe passed down from generation to generation, these mini pancakes really hit the spot!
26/12/2019
You may know escargot, but have you taken a spoonful of snail noodle soup? The taste will have you slithering back for more!
01/12/2019
So the news on climate change does not look good. The world keeps getting a little warmer every year.
15/11/2019
There’s been a drop in temperature the past few days, and that means autumn is here. But did you know this is also the time of desserts made from rice?
30/10/2019
“Hard to resist” is what Theign Yie Phan, a head chef, describes Vietnamese “banh mi” (sandwich), in an article entitled “Story of the banh mi: Vietnam’s super sandwich that took on the world” run in the South China Morning Post.
16/10/2019
You’ll find it alongside many a meal in Vietnam to add that little bit of extra flavor and a touch of spice. But shrimp paste comes into its own when its served with vermicelli, pork and tofu.
16/10/2019
An event called "Vietnam Cuisine Day in France" will be held in France’s Perpignan city on October 17-18 by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and the Vietnamese Embassy in France.
16/10/2019
Besides well-known dishes like bun cha, pho, banh mi, there are Vietnamese dishes that might look or sound scary at first but tastes worth-dying-for.
06/10/2019
Leading culinary stars from around the world, including eight Michelin stars, will join the second edition of “Metropole Culinary Stars” at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.
27/09/2019
As is the case with many other seafoods, “tom”( prawn) is a nutritional food and very good for our health.
20/09/2019
Pho Thin, a renowned family-run pho restaurant in Hanoi for 30 years, has opened its second franchise in Melbourne, Australia after its first in Tokyo in March this year.
17/09/2019
Bought yours yet? Given a mooncake to the one you love? Mooncakes are the tradition sweet food to eat this time of year during Mid-Autumn Festival. And there's lots of flavours to choose from.
21/08/2019
Nestled on Bat Dan Street in Hanoi, The T-Art is celebrating its second birthday with a special event and a multitude of new upscale dishes added to the menu. The theme of the celebration is ‘Làng Chài’, or ‘Fishing Village’.
04/08/2019
They're slippy and they're slimy, but they are delicious, especially when cooked by Hanoi's eel expert. He even insists only using eels from his hometown and has them delivered 300 miles everyday!
15/05/2019
Visiting the capital, Ho Ngoc Thang, 55, from Nghe An Province’s Quynh Luu District, asked me to buy lạc rang húng lìu, a famous specialty of Hanoi, for him to give to his relatives.