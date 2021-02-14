 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Chính biến ở Myanmar
#Cuộc chiến bản quyền tin tức giữa Facebook và Autralia
#Vắc xin Covid-19 Việt Nam
#Cuộc giải cứu xuyên đêm: Một dòng tin nhắn, nghìn người chung tay
#Kỳ thi vào lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

06/03/2021 12:08:08 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnamese culture

tin tức về vietnamese culture mới nhất

Ancestor worship reminds people of their rootsicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS14/02/20210

Ancestor worship reminds people of their roots

Ancestor worship, an ancient Vietnamese tradition, is a ritual practice paying tribute to deceased family members and reminding people of their roots. ​
 
Vietnamese culture on show in Egypt’s second-largest city

Vietnamese culture on show in Egypt’s second-largest city

icon19/12/20200
Contest launched promoting Vietnamese language teaching for overseas Vietnamese

Contest launched promoting Vietnamese language teaching for overseas Vietnamese

icon17/09/20200
Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important taskicon

Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task

POLITICS
11/06/2020
Developing Vietnamese culture and building a standard value system of Vietnamese people are identified as important and regular tasks of the entire political system.
Overseas Vietnamese celebrate traditional Tet festivalicon

Overseas Vietnamese celebrate traditional Tet festival

VIETNAM & WORLD
29/01/2020
The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic joined various get-togethers across the European country to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Ancestor worship reminds people of their rootsicon

Ancestor worship reminds people of their roots

YOUR VIETNAM
27/01/2020
Ancestor worship, an ancient Vietnamese tradition, is a ritual practice paying tribute to deceased family members and reminding people of their roots.
Vietnamese culture to be introduced in tiny French townicon

Vietnamese culture to be introduced in tiny French town

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/01/2020
A one-day event featuring Vietnamese customs for the Lunar New Year will be held on January 25 in Saint Herblain, France, by ART SPACE, a private centre run by Hoang Thu Trang.
Hanoi to become smart travel destinationicon

Hanoi to become smart travel destination

TRAVEL
17/01/2020
Hanoi will be developed into a smart travel destination this year, offering a better experience to tourists and boosting the city’s economy, according to Tran Duc Hai, director of the city’s Tourism Department.
Vietnamese nationwide celebrate Kitchen Gods’ Dayicon

Vietnamese nationwide celebrate Kitchen Gods’ Day

SOCIETY
17/01/2020
As the most important festival in Vietnamese culture, Tet (Lunar) New Year retains many traditions that have been passed down for generations, one of which is the rituals performed on Kitchen Gods’ Day.
Vietnamese culture introduced at exhibition in the USicon

Vietnamese culture introduced at exhibition in the US

VIETNAM & WORLD
10/12/2019
The Vietnamese Embassy in the United States has recently participated in the Winter International Exhibition in a bid to promote Vietnamese culture to international friends.
Tales from the River Bank opens in Da Nangicon

Tales from the River Bank opens in Da Nang

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/12/2019
A collaborative exhibition, Tales from the River Bank, has opened at the city’s museum, featuring photos and old stories of a fishing community on the Han River banks 20 years ago.
Vietnamese culture spotlighted at Russian universityicon

Vietnamese culture spotlighted at Russian university

VIETNAM & WORLD
28/11/2019
The Vietnamese Culture Week took place at Ural Federal University in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg from November 19-26 as part of the Vietnam-Russia Year 2019.
Vietnamese culture captures Italy’s attentionicon

Vietnamese culture captures Italy’s attention

VIETNAM & WORLD
12/11/2019
Vietnamese culture and traditional arts were on display at a festival in Italy’s Tuscany region from November 1 to 10.
Soldiers protect southern border from drugsicon

Soldiers protect southern border from drugs

SOCIETY
15/10/2019
Drug trafficking around Vietnam's borders has become more complicated as the country has become a transit hub for traffickers.
From everyday use to fine articon

From everyday use to fine art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/10/2019
Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
HCM City takes steps to ensure traffic safety and ordericon

HCM City takes steps to ensure traffic safety and order

SOCIETY
16/09/2019
Nguyen Ngoc Tuong, deputy chief of the HCM City Traffic Safety Committee, talks  about the city's traffic situation and solutions to ensure traffic safety
Genome of rare Linhzhi mushroom conservedicon

Genome of rare Linhzhi mushroom conserved

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019
The genome of rare Linhzhi mushrooms has been successfully conserved by scientists of Phước Bình National Park, opening opportunities for the production of the mushroom.
Đà Nẵng motel helps young poor parentsicon

Đà Nẵng motel helps young poor parents

SOCIETY
15/09/2019
A motel in central Da Nang's Le Quang Dinh Street has become a destination for young poor parents and single mothers who need somewhere to live at affordable prices.
State audit could face lawsuits: draft lawicon

State audit could face lawsuits: draft law

POLITICS
15/09/2019
State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.
Questioning of suspects to be recordedicon

Questioning of suspects to be recorded

POLITICS
15/09/2019
The questioning of suspects nationwide must be recorded with audio and images from the beginning of next year.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 