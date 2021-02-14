vietnamese culture
tin tức về vietnamese culture mới nhất
icon
Ancestor worship, an ancient Vietnamese tradition, is a ritual practice paying tribute to deceased family members and reminding people of their roots.
icon POLITICS
11/06/2020
Developing Vietnamese culture and building a standard value system of Vietnamese people are identified as important and regular tasks of the entire political system.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
29/01/2020
The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic joined various get-togethers across the European country to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
27/01/2020
Ancestor worship, an ancient Vietnamese tradition, is a ritual practice paying tribute to deceased family members and reminding people of their roots.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/01/2020
A one-day event featuring Vietnamese customs for the Lunar New Year will be held on January 25 in Saint Herblain, France, by ART SPACE, a private centre run by Hoang Thu Trang.
icon TRAVEL
17/01/2020
Hanoi will be developed into a smart travel destination this year, offering a better experience to tourists and boosting the city’s economy, according to Tran Duc Hai, director of the city’s Tourism Department.
icon SOCIETY
17/01/2020
As the most important festival in Vietnamese culture, Tet (Lunar) New Year retains many traditions that have been passed down for generations, one of which is the rituals performed on Kitchen Gods’ Day.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
10/12/2019
The Vietnamese Embassy in the United States has recently participated in the Winter International Exhibition in a bid to promote Vietnamese culture to international friends.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/12/2019
A collaborative exhibition, Tales from the River Bank, has opened at the city’s museum, featuring photos and old stories of a fishing community on the Han River banks 20 years ago.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
28/11/2019
The Vietnamese Culture Week took place at Ural Federal University in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg from November 19-26 as part of the Vietnam-Russia Year 2019.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
12/11/2019
Vietnamese culture and traditional arts were on display at a festival in Italy’s Tuscany region from November 1 to 10.
icon SOCIETY
15/10/2019
Drug trafficking around Vietnam's borders has become more complicated as the country has become a transit hub for traffickers.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/10/2019
Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
icon SOCIETY
16/09/2019
Nguyen Ngoc Tuong, deputy chief of the HCM City Traffic Safety Committee, talks about the city's traffic situation and solutions to ensure traffic safety
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019
The genome of rare Linhzhi mushrooms has been successfully conserved by scientists of Phước Bình National Park, opening opportunities for the production of the mushroom.
icon SOCIETY
15/09/2019
A motel in central Da Nang's Le Quang Dinh Street has become a destination for young poor parents and single mothers who need somewhere to live at affordable prices.
icon POLITICS
15/09/2019
State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.
icon POLITICS
15/09/2019
The questioning of suspects nationwide must be recorded with audio and images from the beginning of next year.