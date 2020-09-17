vietnamese delicacies
You have probably eaten chicken drumsticks or hotwings but what about chicken feet?
TRAVEL
07/06/2020
Vietnamese cuisine is one of the world’s healthiest.
VIDEO
05/06/2020
Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation.
VIDEO
12/05/2020
Feeling the heat? This traditional treat is a sure fire way to cool down! Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on a bit of tofu pudding.
VIDEO
12/03/2020
Popular with world leaders and footballers alike, banh khuc is a perfect treat to warm your cockles in winter. So grab a ball and don't forget to savour the unique taste explosion!
VIDEO
26/12/2019
You may know escargot, but have you taken a spoonful of snail noodle soup? The taste will have you slithering back for more!
VIDEO
16/10/2019
You’ll find it alongside many a meal in Vietnam to add that little bit of extra flavor and a touch of spice. But shrimp paste comes into its own when its served with vermicelli, pork and tofu.