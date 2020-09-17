Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnamese delicacies

tin tức về vietnamese delicacies mới nhất

Vietnamese food: Grilled chicken feeticon
TRAVEL17/09/20200

Vietnamese food: Grilled chicken feet

You have probably eaten chicken drumsticks or hotwings but what about chicken feet? 

 
Rice noodle specialty from northern port city

Rice noodle specialty from northern port city

icon12/09/20200
Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer

icon08/07/20200
Food in the cityicon

Food in the city

TRAVEL
07/06/2020

Vietnamese cuisine is one of the world’s healthiest. 

Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteenicon

Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen

VIDEO
05/06/2020

Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation. 

Vietnamese food: Tofu puddingicon

Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding

VIDEO
12/05/2020

Feeling the heat? This traditional treat is a sure fire way to cool down! Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on a bit of tofu pudding.

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúcicon

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

VIDEO
12/03/2020

Popular with world leaders and footballers alike, banh khuc is a perfect treat to warm your cockles in winter. So grab a ball and don't forget to savour the unique taste explosion!

Vietnamese food: Snail noodle soupicon

Vietnamese food: Snail noodle soup

VIDEO
26/12/2019

You may know escargot, but have you taken a spoonful of snail noodle soup? The taste will have you slithering back for more!

Vietnamese food: Vermicelli with fried tofu and shrimp pasteicon

Vietnamese food: Vermicelli with fried tofu and shrimp paste

VIDEO
16/10/2019

You’ll find it alongside many a meal in Vietnam to add that little bit of extra flavor and a touch of spice. But shrimp paste comes into its own when its served with vermicelli, pork and tofu.

 
 
