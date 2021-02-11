 
Vietnamese dishes

tin tức về Vietnamese dishes mới nhất

Banh gio, softest rice dough dumplingicon
TRAVEL1 giờ trước0

Banh gio, softest rice dough dumpling

Banh gio (rice dough dumpling with minced pork and wood ear mushrooms inside) is favoured as a breakfast dish and as an after-school supper dish for children.
 
New unique Banh Chung attracts diners

New unique Banh Chung attracts diners

icon11/02/20210
A feast worthy of the name

A feast worthy of the name

icon11/02/20210
Local delicacies introduced to hotel guestsicon

Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests

TRAVEL
03/11/2020
The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.
Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefsicon

Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/04/2020
After wasting a lot of flour, eggs butter, sugar and other ingredients, as well as time, Ngo Kim Dung has finally become a successful baker.
Vietnam's mooncakeicon

Vietnam's mooncake

YOUR VIETNAM
17/09/2019
Bought yours yet? Given a mooncake to the one you love? Mooncakes are the tradition sweet food to eat this time of year during Mid-Autumn Festival. And there's lots of flavours to choose from.
Eel dishesicon

Eel dishes

VIDEO
04/08/2019
They're slippy and they're slimy, but they are delicious, especially when cooked by Hanoi's eel expert. He even insists only using eels from his hometown and has them delivered 300 miles everyday!
Australian MasterChef shares his cooking philosophyicon

Australian MasterChef shares his cooking philosophy

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/06/2019
Adam Liaw works as a cook, writer and TV presenter in Sydney. He took part in the Taste of Australia 2019 programme in Hanoi on June 1-3, where he gave a cooking demonstration to some restaurants in Hanoi and to KOTO.
Vietnam promotes culture at Mexican fairicon

Vietnam promotes culture at Mexican fair

VIDEO
17/06/2019
Vietnamese culture has dazzled thousands of visitors at the International Friendly Cultures Fair which is taking place in Mexico City from May 31 to June 16.
Exciting but challenging: the life of a professional cheficon

Exciting but challenging: the life of a professional chef

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/06/2019
Instead of an “air-conditioned office” job, many young people these days are pursuing a culinary career.
 
 
