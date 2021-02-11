Vietnamese dishes
Banh gio (rice dough dumpling with minced pork and wood ear mushrooms inside) is favoured as a breakfast dish and as an after-school supper dish for children.
03/11/2020
The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.
30/04/2020
After wasting a lot of flour, eggs butter, sugar and other ingredients, as well as time, Ngo Kim Dung has finally become a successful baker.
17/09/2019
Bought yours yet? Given a mooncake to the one you love? Mooncakes are the tradition sweet food to eat this time of year during Mid-Autumn Festival. And there's lots of flavours to choose from.
04/08/2019
They're slippy and they're slimy, but they are delicious, especially when cooked by Hanoi's eel expert. He even insists only using eels from his hometown and has them delivered 300 miles everyday!
22/06/2019
Adam Liaw works as a cook, writer and TV presenter in Sydney. He took part in the Taste of Australia 2019 programme in Hanoi on June 1-3, where he gave a cooking demonstration to some restaurants in Hanoi and to KOTO.
17/06/2019
Vietnamese culture has dazzled thousands of visitors at the International Friendly Cultures Fair which is taking place in Mexico City from May 31 to June 16.
06/06/2019
Instead of an “air-conditioned office” job, many young people these days are pursuing a culinary career.