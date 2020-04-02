Vietnamese economy
tin tức về Vietnamese economy mới nhất
Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 3.82 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a record low since 2011, is still a miracle amidst a global economic recession, an official has said.
04/02/2020
The Vietnamese economy has grown by 7.02 per cent in 2019, and is expected to maintain this growth momentum into 2020.
08/01/2020
Vietnam is advancing into 2020 following good results in 2019. Experts and companies tell Việt Nam News about their forecasts of the country's economic prospects this year as well as opportunities and challenges facing the country.
27/12/2019
Big cities in Vietnam hold huge potential for developing their night time economies. However, planning and policies are required to manage this new economic sector.
26/12/2019
Dinh Huu Phi, director general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, talks about Vietnam’s efforts to develop its intellectual property law to an international level.
22/11/2019
Vietnam’s GDP is forecast to expand 7 percent during 2021-2025 on the back of new-generation free trade agreements, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCEIF).
11/11/2019
Vietnam’s export revenue was estimated at 217.05 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, up 7.4 percent annually, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
15/10/2019
Vietnam has been named one of the rising stars of global trade with the sixth position among the top 20 markets with the greatest potential for future trade growth, according to a recent report by Standard Chartered.
11/10/2019
The medium-term outlook for the Vietnamese economy is broadly positive despite persistent downside risks, the World Bank (WB) said in its East Asia and Pacific Economic Update released on October 10.
27/06/2019
The Vietnamese economy will grow faster if private companies thrive, but development should be sustained, transparent and secure, heard a meeting on...