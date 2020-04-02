Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese economy

tin tức về Vietnamese economy mới nhất

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: officialicon
BUSINESS02/04/20200

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official

Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 3.82 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a record low since 2011, is still a miracle amidst a global economic recession, an official has said.

 
Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB

icon31/03/20200
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic

icon25/03/20200
Extracting the maximum value from business performancesicon

Extracting the maximum value from business performances

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

The Vietnamese economy has grown by 7.02 per cent in 2019, and is expected to maintain this growth momentum into 2020.

Vietnam’s economy is expected to maintain good growth in 2020icon

Vietnam’s economy is expected to maintain good growth in 2020

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Vietnam is advancing into 2020 following good results in 2019. Experts and companies tell Việt Nam News about their forecasts of the country's economic prospects this year as well as opportunities and challenges facing the country.

Policies needed to develop night time economyicon

Policies needed to develop night time economy

VIDEO
27/12/2019

Big cities in Vietnam hold huge potential for developing their night time economies. However, planning and policies are required to manage this new economic sector.

Intellectual property rights revisedicon

Intellectual property rights revised

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Dinh Huu Phi, director general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, talks about Vietnam’s efforts to develop its intellectual property law to an international level.

Vietnamese economy forecast to grow 7 percent during 2021-2025icon

Vietnamese economy forecast to grow 7 percent during 2021-2025

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

Vietnam’s GDP is forecast to expand 7 percent during 2021-2025 on the back of new-generation free trade agreements, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCEIF).

Vietnam’s exports estimated at $217.05 billion in 10 monthsicon

Vietnam’s exports estimated at $217.05 billion in 10 months

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Vietnam’s export revenue was estimated at 217.05 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, up 7.4 percent annually, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam among rising stars of global trade: Standard Charteredicon

Vietnam among rising stars of global trade: Standard Chartered

BUSINESS
15/10/2019

Vietnam has been named one of the rising stars of global trade with the sixth position among the top 20 markets with the greatest potential for future trade growth, according to a recent report by Standard Chartered.

Vietnam’s economic outlook positive in medium term: WBicon

Vietnam’s economic outlook positive in medium term: WB

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

The medium-term outlook for the Vietnamese economy is broadly positive despite persistent downside risks, the World Bank (WB) said in its East Asia and Pacific Economic Update released on October 10.

Vietnam's business environment needs strong Gov't actionsicon

Vietnam's business environment needs strong Gov't actions

BUSINESS
27/06/2019

The Vietnamese economy will grow faster if private companies thrive, but development should be sustained, transparent and secure, heard a meeting on...

 
 
