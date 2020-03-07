Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
# VirusCorona
Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19icon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.

 
Vietnamese enterprises want to contribute more to the homeland

Vietnamese enterprises want to contribute more to the homeland

icon07/03/20200
Food processors thinking outside the box for sales

Food processors thinking outside the box for sales

icon04/03/20200
Vietnamese enterprises face tough international competitionicon

Vietnamese enterprises face tough international competition

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, talks to Việt Nam News on the need to have strong co-operation between the Government and enterprises to succeed in the international market.

Vietnamese products attract foreign distribution channelsicon

Vietnamese products attract foreign distribution channels

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

Vietnamese products are attractive to foreign distribution channels as lots of purchase departments of foreign distribution channels have arrived in Vietnam to speed up purchasing contracts with local enterprises.

Vietnamese enterprises failing to grasp CPTPP opportunitiesicon

Vietnamese enterprises failing to grasp CPTPP opportunities

BUSINESS
03/09/2019

Vietnamese enterprises are not doing enough to learn about the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which make them fail to grasp opportunities arising from the trade deal.

Revised Law on Enterprises to add household business regulationsicon

Revised Law on Enterprises to add household business regulations

BUSINESS
01/09/2019

Vietnam has considered adding regulations of household business to the revised Law on Enterprises that is set to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval in October.

Training facilities must work closer with enterprisesicon

Training facilities must work closer with enterprises

SOCIETY
20/08/2019

While many Vietnamese enterprises are in need of high quality human resources in logistics, graduates of vocational schools are not meeting the requirements of employers in terms of quality.

Businesses told to diversify after steel tariff hikeicon

Businesses told to diversify after steel tariff hike

BUSINESS
05/07/2019

Vietnamese enterprises are advised to build better business strategies after the US slapped huge tariffs on Vietnamese steel.

EVFTA puts pressure on Vietnamese firms to better competitivenessicon

EVFTA puts pressure on Vietnamese firms to better competitiveness

BUSINESS
01/07/2019

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to put pressure on Vietnamese enterprises to increase their competitiveness in order to make inroads into the European market.

VN needs a creative sparkicon

VN needs a creative spark

BUSINESS
13/04/2019

Nguyen Dinh Cung, director of the Central Economic Management Institute, talks to the newspaper Nhân Dân (People) on the need for a legal institution to develop innovation and creativity.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
