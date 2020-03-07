Vietnamese enterprises
Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.
03/12/2019
Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, talks to Việt Nam News on the need to have strong co-operation between the Government and enterprises to succeed in the international market.
12/11/2019
Vietnamese products are attractive to foreign distribution channels as lots of purchase departments of foreign distribution channels have arrived in Vietnam to speed up purchasing contracts with local enterprises.
03/09/2019
Vietnamese enterprises are not doing enough to learn about the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which make them fail to grasp opportunities arising from the trade deal.
01/09/2019
Vietnam has considered adding regulations of household business to the revised Law on Enterprises that is set to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval in October.
20/08/2019
While many Vietnamese enterprises are in need of high quality human resources in logistics, graduates of vocational schools are not meeting the requirements of employers in terms of quality.
05/07/2019
Vietnamese enterprises are advised to build better business strategies after the US slapped huge tariffs on Vietnamese steel.
01/07/2019
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to put pressure on Vietnamese enterprises to increase their competitiveness in order to make inroads into the European market.
13/04/2019
Nguyen Dinh Cung, director of the Central Economic Management Institute, talks to the newspaper Nhân Dân (People) on the need for a legal institution to develop innovation and creativity.