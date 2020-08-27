Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnamese fishermen

tin tức về vietnamese fishermen mới nhất

Vietnam says no to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishingicon
SOCIETY12 giờ trước0

Vietnam says no to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries talks about Vietnam’s resolve to stop all illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in foreign territorial waters.

 
VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen

icon27/08/20200
Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely

icon21/08/20200
A mobile hospital at seaicon

A mobile hospital at sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
04/05/2020

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

US voices serious concern over East Sea situationicon

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
07/04/2020

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Ha Tinh fishermen go out to sea after Tet holidayicon

Ha Tinh fishermen go out to sea after Tet holiday

PHOTOS
12/02/2020

Many fishing vessels owned by fishermen in the central province of Ha Tinh have headed to sea to resume fishing after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Bad debt on the rise among boat ownersicon

Bad debt on the rise among boat owners

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

The number of non-performing loans had been on the rise among recipients under a Government directive (Decision 67/2014/ND-CP) to support Vietnamese fishermen to build or upgrade their fishing vessels.

VN Embassy in South Korea meets with families of missing fishermenicon

VN Embassy in South Korea meets with families of missing fishermen

SOCIETY
22/11/2019

Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) came to Tongmyeong city to meet the families of six Vietnamese fishermen who are missing following a boat fire off the coast of country.

Six Vietnamese missing in South Korea ship fireicon

Six Vietnamese missing in South Korea ship fire

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

Six Vietnamese people are missing after a South Korean fishing boat caught fire in waters west of the country’s southern resort island of Jeju on Tuesday.

 
 
