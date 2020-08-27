vietnamese fishermen
Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries talks about Vietnam’s resolve to stop all illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in foreign territorial waters.
04/05/2020
Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.
07/04/2020
The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.
12/02/2020
Many fishing vessels owned by fishermen in the central province of Ha Tinh have headed to sea to resume fishing after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
25/11/2019
The number of non-performing loans had been on the rise among recipients under a Government directive (Decision 67/2014/ND-CP) to support Vietnamese fishermen to build or upgrade their fishing vessels.
22/11/2019
Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) came to Tongmyeong city to meet the families of six Vietnamese fishermen who are missing following a boat fire off the coast of country.
21/11/2019
Six Vietnamese people are missing after a South Korean fishing boat caught fire in waters west of the country’s southern resort island of Jeju on Tuesday.