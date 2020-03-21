Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese food

tin tức về Vietnamese food mới nhất

Vietnamese food: Pomelo desserticon
YOUR VIETNAM21/03/20200

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

 
Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

icon12/03/20200
‘Pho’ cooked with medicinal plant materials

‘Pho’ cooked with medicinal plant materials

icon09/03/20200
Vietnamese food: grilled fishicon

Vietnamese food: grilled fish

VIDEO
04/03/2020

Fishin’ for something to fill your stomach? Vietnamese grilled fish may be right up your river! With a side of shrimp paste and rice noodles, this meal makes even February feel like summer.

Vietnamese food: Crab hotpoticon

Vietnamese food: Crab hotpot

VIDEO
27/02/2020

When it comes to cooking freshwater crab hotpot, it’s all about the freshness.

Vietnamese food: Pork ribs porridgeicon

Vietnamese food: Pork ribs porridge

VIDEO
19/02/2020

In many countries porridge may be the best way to fill up for breakfast at the beginning of the day, but in Vietnam, it's a lot more than just a bowl of oats. 

Saudi Arabia showcases Vietnamese culture across several daysicon

Saudi Arabia showcases Vietnamese culture across several days

VIETNAM & WORLD
14/02/2020

A large contingent of the Overseas Vietnamese community along with foreign friends gathered together to enjoy a series of Vietnamese cultural days which are being held in Saudi Arabia from February 3 through to February 15.

Vietnamese businessman brings grilled fermented pork rolls to Thailandicon

Vietnamese businessman brings grilled fermented pork rolls to Thailand

VIETNAM & WORLD
30/01/2020

A Vietnamese called Ho Van Lam is running a successful business in Udon Thani province, Thailand, which sells grilled fermented pork rolls. 

‘Goi la’: An interesting twist on the ‘spring roll’ in Kon Tum Provinceicon

‘Goi la’: An interesting twist on the ‘spring roll’ in Kon Tum Province

TRAVEL
23/01/2020

Every day, in the afternoon and late evening, Tran Cao Van Street in downtown Kon Tum Province becomes crowded with foodies who come to taste ‘goi la’, a savoury dish which features fresh green leaves, pork, shrimp and sauce.

Vietnamese square sticky rice cakeicon

Vietnamese square sticky rice cake

YOUR VIETNAM
20/01/2020

Are you all set for Tet? And more importantly, have you prepared your bánh chưng yet? It's a traditional dish for the Lunar New Year. We speak to those in the know to learn all about this holiday delicacy.

Vietnamese food: Sugar-coated lotus seedicon

Vietnamese food: Sugar-coated lotus seed

VIDEO
14/01/2020

These sugar-coated lotus seeds are a popular gift for newlyweds, but the sweets are also bought for friends and family during Tet. 

Vietnamese food: Plain rice flanicon

Vietnamese food: Plain rice flan

YOUR VIETNAM
07/01/2020

Visitors usually think about Chung cake whenever they hear about Vietnam, nevertheless, Vietnam has a nother famous cake which has been associated with Vietnamese culture for many centuries - “Banh Duc” or plain rice flan.

Vietnamese mini pancakesicon

Vietnamese mini pancakes

VIDEO
06/01/2020

Banh can is a simple dish, using just rice flour and eggs. But with a sprinkle of passion and a recipe passed down from generation to generation, these mini pancakes really hit the spot!

Vietnamese food: Snail noodle soupicon

Vietnamese food: Snail noodle soup

VIDEO
26/12/2019

You may know escargot, but have you taken a spoonful of snail noodle soup? The taste will have you slithering back for more!

Vietnamese food: Doughnutsicon

Vietnamese food: Doughnuts

VIDEO
10/12/2019

Vietnam goes nuts for doughnuts! Round and wonderful, sweet or savoury, banh ran are the best way to treat yourself in winter. Dunk a savoury doughnut in fish sauce, and enjoy!

Vietnamese food: Banana pancakeicon

Vietnamese food: Banana pancake

VIDEO
09/12/2019

Banh chuoi is a dish best served... in winter. In fact you will only find this sweet treat for sale when they weather is a bit chilly.

International Food Festival to kick off in Hanoiicon

International Food Festival to kick off in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

A festival featuring food from all over the world will be held in Hanoi on December 8.

Vietnamese food: Red noodle crab soupicon

Vietnamese food: Red noodle crab soup

YOUR VIETNAM
19/11/2019

This noodle soup is filled with the great taste of crabs and it's a super winter warmer! Comfort food at its finest. You'll want to get your claws into it ASAP.
 

Vietnamese food: Crab spring rollsicon

Vietnamese food: Crab spring rolls

VIDEO
16/11/2019

Filled with crab meat and vegetables before being fried to a perfect crisp, you'll definitely want to snap up these delicious spring rolls!
 

Vietnamese food: Fermented pork sausagesicon

Vietnamese food: Fermented pork sausages

VIDEO
14/11/2019

Sausages anyone? You can't beat a tasty pork sausage anytime of day, and in Việt Nam, well obviously they are brilliant bangers! Grilled or fried are the most popular choice, with a touch of chilli sauce on the side...
 

 
 
