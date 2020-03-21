Vietnamese food
This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!
04/03/2020
Fishin’ for something to fill your stomach? Vietnamese grilled fish may be right up your river! With a side of shrimp paste and rice noodles, this meal makes even February feel like summer.
27/02/2020
When it comes to cooking freshwater crab hotpot, it’s all about the freshness.
19/02/2020
In many countries porridge may be the best way to fill up for breakfast at the beginning of the day, but in Vietnam, it's a lot more than just a bowl of oats.
14/02/2020
A large contingent of the Overseas Vietnamese community along with foreign friends gathered together to enjoy a series of Vietnamese cultural days which are being held in Saudi Arabia from February 3 through to February 15.
30/01/2020
A Vietnamese called Ho Van Lam is running a successful business in Udon Thani province, Thailand, which sells grilled fermented pork rolls.
23/01/2020
Every day, in the afternoon and late evening, Tran Cao Van Street in downtown Kon Tum Province becomes crowded with foodies who come to taste ‘goi la’, a savoury dish which features fresh green leaves, pork, shrimp and sauce.
20/01/2020
Are you all set for Tet? And more importantly, have you prepared your bánh chưng yet? It's a traditional dish for the Lunar New Year. We speak to those in the know to learn all about this holiday delicacy.
14/01/2020
These sugar-coated lotus seeds are a popular gift for newlyweds, but the sweets are also bought for friends and family during Tet.
07/01/2020
Visitors usually think about Chung cake whenever they hear about Vietnam, nevertheless, Vietnam has a nother famous cake which has been associated with Vietnamese culture for many centuries - “Banh Duc” or plain rice flan.
06/01/2020
Banh can is a simple dish, using just rice flour and eggs. But with a sprinkle of passion and a recipe passed down from generation to generation, these mini pancakes really hit the spot!
26/12/2019
You may know escargot, but have you taken a spoonful of snail noodle soup? The taste will have you slithering back for more!
10/12/2019
Vietnam goes nuts for doughnuts! Round and wonderful, sweet or savoury, banh ran are the best way to treat yourself in winter. Dunk a savoury doughnut in fish sauce, and enjoy!
09/12/2019
Banh chuoi is a dish best served... in winter. In fact you will only find this sweet treat for sale when they weather is a bit chilly.
19/11/2019
This noodle soup is filled with the great taste of crabs and it's a super winter warmer! Comfort food at its finest. You'll want to get your claws into it ASAP.
16/11/2019
Filled with crab meat and vegetables before being fried to a perfect crisp, you'll definitely want to snap up these delicious spring rolls!
14/11/2019
Sausages anyone? You can't beat a tasty pork sausage anytime of day, and in Việt Nam, well obviously they are brilliant bangers! Grilled or fried are the most popular choice, with a touch of chilli sauce on the side...