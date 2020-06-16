vietnamese goods
tin tức về vietnamese goods mới nhất
The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.
09/05/2020
Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.
18/04/2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.
12/12/2019
While Vietnamese goods have become more popular in the domestic market, there's still a long way to go before local products rule the roost.
13/11/2019
Online Friday 2019, the sixth of its kind, is scheduled to be held on December 6 under the theme "Super discount - Genuine goods", promising huge deals and hundreds of genuine products.
12/11/2019
Vietnamese products are attractive to foreign distribution channels as lots of purchase departments of foreign distribution channels have arrived in Vietnam to speed up purchasing contracts with local enterprises.
11/11/2019
Vietnam’s exports have enjoyed significant expansion in terms of market scale and commodity structure, thereby making an outstanding contribution to the growth of the country’s export turnover.
08/11/2019
National brand Vietnam Value has risen in value by US$12 billion over last year to US$247 billion, according to the UK's brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.
02/10/2019
Vietnam exported 194.3 billion USD worth of products in the first nine months of the year, a year-on-year surge of 8.2 percent.
26/09/2019
A circular on "Made in Vietnam" products is expected to help businesses avoid accusations of fraud, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh at a conference in Hanoi yesterday.
06/08/2019
‘Made in Viet Nam’ products are required to have a localisation rate of 30 per cent and be partly produced in Viet Nam.