vietnamese goods

tin tức về vietnamese goods mới nhất

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1icon
BUSINESS16/06/20200

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

 
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts

icon09/06/20200
Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia

Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia

icon03/06/20200
High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goodsicon

High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods

BUSINESS
09/05/2020

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EUicon

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU

BUSINESS
18/04/2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

More work needed to popularise Vietnamese goodsicon

More work needed to popularise Vietnamese goods

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

While Vietnamese goods have become more popular in the domestic market, there's still a long way to go before local products rule the roost.

Online Friday 2019 to take place on December 6icon

Online Friday 2019 to take place on December 6

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Online Friday 2019, the sixth of its kind, is scheduled to be held on December 6 under the theme "Super discount - Genuine goods", promising huge deals and hundreds of genuine products.

Vietnamese products attract foreign distribution channelsicon

Vietnamese products attract foreign distribution channels

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

Vietnamese products are attractive to foreign distribution channels as lots of purchase departments of foreign distribution channels have arrived in Vietnam to speed up purchasing contracts with local enterprises.

Vietnamese goods enjoy market share in 200 countries worldwideicon

Vietnamese goods enjoy market share in 200 countries worldwide

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Vietnam’s exports have enjoyed significant expansion in terms of market scale and commodity structure, thereby making an outstanding contribution to the growth of the country’s export turnover.

Vietnamese national brand valued at US$247 billionicon

Vietnamese national brand valued at US$247 billion

BUSINESS
08/11/2019

National brand Vietnam Value has risen in value by US$12 billion over last year to US$247 billion, according to the UK's brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Nine-month export revenue picks up 8.2 percenticon

Nine-month export revenue picks up 8.2 percent

VIDEO
02/10/2019

Vietnam exported 194.3 billion USD worth of products in the first nine months of the year, a year-on-year surge of 8.2 percent.

Circular on “Made in Vietnam” products helps firms avoid fraud accusationsicon

Circular on “Made in Vietnam” products helps firms avoid fraud accusations

BUSINESS
26/09/2019

A circular on "Made in Vietnam" products is expected to help businesses avoid accusations of fraud, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh at a conference in Hanoi yesterday.

Industry&amp;Trade Ministry to set 'Made in Vietnam' criteriaicon

Industry&Trade Ministry to set 'Made in Vietnam' criteria

BUSINESS
06/08/2019

‘Made in Viet Nam’ products are required to have a localisation rate of 30 per cent and be partly produced in Viet Nam.

 
 
