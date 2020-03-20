vietnamese government
The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country’s food supply.
19/02/2020
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on February 18 applauded the achievements Vietnam has recently recorded in the field of human rights.
29/01/2020
A master plan to streamline the central Government by trimming down ministries will be developed and determined in 2020, according to Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan.
12/12/2019
The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.
16/11/2019
The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.
12/11/2019
The Vietnamese Government will create the most favourable conditions for firms from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to operate successfully in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 11.
06/11/2019
The Vietnamese Government is working closely with the UK authorities to identify the victims of the shocking October 23 lorry incident in Essex, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on November 5.
18/10/2019
Vietnam wants to learn from international experience in cyber security, and stands ready to cooperate with international law enforcement agencies and organisations in this sphere, Minister of Public Security General To Lam has said.
28/06/2019
The Vietnamese Government commits to protecting Japanese investors’ interests during their business process in the country, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed while meeting with leaders of nearly 30 Japanese technology firms.