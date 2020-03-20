Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Halting rice exports to stabilise food suppliesicon
BUSINESS5 giờ trước0

Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies

The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country’s food supply.

 
ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis

icon20/03/20200
PM: Vietnam pools all resources to fight COVID-19

PM: Vietnam pools all resources to fight COVID-19

icon14/03/20200
UN High Commissioner lauds Vietnam’s human rights achievementsicon

UN High Commissioner lauds Vietnam’s human rights achievements

POLITICS
19/02/2020

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on February 18 applauded the achievements Vietnam has recently recorded in the field of human rights.

Plan to restructure Gov't rolls out in 2020: Ministericon

Plan to restructure Gov't rolls out in 2020: Minister

POLITICS
29/01/2020

A master plan to streamline the central Government by trimming down ministries will be developed and determined in 2020, according to Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan.

Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PMicon

Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PM

POLITICS
12/12/2019

The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.

Vietnam, India enhance defence tiesicon

Vietnam, India enhance defence ties

POLITICS
16/11/2019

The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc greets Chairman of Hana Financial Group Inc.icon

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc greets Chairman of Hana Financial Group Inc.

POLITICS
12/11/2019

The Vietnamese Government will create the most favourable conditions for firms from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to operate successfully in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 11.

35 families confirm information relevant to Essex lorry tragedyicon

35 families confirm information relevant to Essex lorry tragedy

POLITICS
06/11/2019

The Vietnamese Government is working closely with the UK authorities to identify the victims of the shocking October 23 lorry incident in Essex, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on November 5.

Vietnam calls for stronger international cooperation in cybersecurityicon

Vietnam calls for stronger international cooperation in cybersecurity

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019

Vietnam wants to learn from international experience in cyber security, and stands ready to cooperate with international law enforcement agencies and organisations in this sphere, Minister of Public Security General To Lam has said.

Vietnam vows to protect Japanese investors’ interests: PMicon

Vietnam vows to protect Japanese investors’ interests: PM

POLITICS
28/06/2019

The Vietnamese Government commits to protecting Japanese investors’ interests during their business process in the country, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed while meeting with leaders of nearly 30 Japanese technology firms.

 
 
