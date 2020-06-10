Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 15/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

15/06/2020 12:57:11 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnamese guest workers

tin tức về Vietnamese guest workers mới nhất

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Councilicon
POLITICS10/06/20200

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

 
Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad

Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad

icon23/05/20200
Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA

Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA

icon22/05/20200
Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of Aprilicon

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April

SOCIETY
05/04/2020

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

Strong sanctions for illegal migrant workers neededicon

Strong sanctions for illegal migrant workers needed

SOCIETY
13/11/2019

Lawyer Truong Quoc Hoe, head of the Interla Legal Office under the Hanoi Bar Association, talks to Kinh tế & Đô Thị (Economy & Urban Affairs) newspaper about the need for strong actions against illegal guest workers.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 