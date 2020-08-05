Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
vietnamese movies

Director spends his youth to make first filmicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS05/08/20200

Director spends his youth to make first film

The Vietnam premiere of the film Ròm on July 31 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the production company behind the film was fined VND40 million (US$1,700) for participating in

 
Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award

Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award

icon03/08/20200
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival

Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival

icon20/07/20200
5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflixicon

5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/04/2020

Struggling for something new to watch on Netflix during social distancing? What about giving some classic Vietnamese movies a try?

Contemporary classics of the last decade now available on Netflixicon

Contemporary classics of the last decade now available on Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020

Netflix subscribers in Vietnam can now enjoy more contemporary Vietnamese movies with the addition of six licensed titles which are produced or distributed by production company Binh Hanh Dan (BHD).

Free screening week to mark 21st Vietnam Film Festivalicon

Free screening week to mark 21st Vietnam Film Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/11/2019

A week of free film screenings is to be launched in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from November 6 to 12 to commemorate the 21st Vietnam Film Festival, which will take place later this month.

Vietnamese movies compete at ASEAN Int'l Film Festivalicon

Vietnamese movies compete at ASEAN Int'l Film Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/04/2019

Two Vietnamese movies Song Lang (The Tap Box) and Có Căn Nhà Nằm Nghe Nắng Mưa (Like an Old House) will attend the 4th ASEAN International Film Festival from April 25 to 27 in Kuching City, Malaysia.

Award-Winning Film 'The Third Wife' to be screened in Vietnamicon

Award-Winning Film 'The Third Wife' to be screened in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/04/2019

The Vietnamese film Nguoi Vo Ba (The Third Wife) will be screened in Vietnam, after winning many awards at international film festivals.

 
 
