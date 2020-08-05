vietnamese movies
tin tức về vietnamese movies mới nhất
The Vietnam premiere of the film Ròm on July 31 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the production company behind the film was fined VND40 million (US$1,700) for participating in
22/04/2020
Struggling for something new to watch on Netflix during social distancing? What about giving some classic Vietnamese movies a try?
23/01/2020
Netflix subscribers in Vietnam can now enjoy more contemporary Vietnamese movies with the addition of six licensed titles which are produced or distributed by production company Binh Hanh Dan (BHD).
04/11/2019
A week of free film screenings is to be launched in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from November 6 to 12 to commemorate the 21st Vietnam Film Festival, which will take place later this month.
24/04/2019
Two Vietnamese movies Song Lang (The Tap Box) and Có Căn Nhà Nằm Nghe Nắng Mưa (Like an Old House) will attend the 4th ASEAN International Film Festival from April 25 to 27 in Kuching City, Malaysia.
15/04/2019
The Vietnamese film Nguoi Vo Ba (The Third Wife) will be screened in Vietnam, after winning many awards at international film festivals.