 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

10/12/2020 00:33:24 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnamese music

tin tức về vietnamese music mới nhất

Traditional musicians play jazzicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS11 giờ trước0

Traditional musicians play jazz

Traditional, jazz and string musicians will perform together at a concert at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s main hall on December 19. 
 
Late artist Hoang Van’s music by goes online

Late artist Hoang Van’s music by goes online

icon04/12/20200
Vietnam’s oldest rock band introduces new lead vocalist

Vietnam’s oldest rock band introduces new lead vocalist

icon02/12/20200
Veteran singers make strong comebacksicon

Veteran singers make strong comebacks

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/10/2020
Vietnamese music is bouncing back with many products by veteran and young singers after an inactive period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awardsicon

Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2020
Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.
Local boyband Chillies represent country in music project for COVID-19 fighticon

Local boyband Chillies represent country in music project for COVID-19 fight

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/08/2020
Vietnamese boyband Chillies have joined with a number of other Asian artists to take part in a music project themed 'ME ME WE' as musicians throughout the continent collaborate for the cause of raising funds to combat COVID-19.
Vu Cat Tuong set for Asia Song Festival performanceicon

Vu Cat Tuong set for Asia Song Festival performance

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/09/2019
Talented Vietnamese singer Vu Cat Tuong will be Vietnam’s representative at the Asia Song Festival 2019, which is scheduled to take place at the Ulsan stadium in the Republic of Korea from October 11-12.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 