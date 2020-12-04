vietnamese music
tin tức về vietnamese music mới nhất
icon
Traditional, jazz and string musicians will perform together at a concert at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s main hall on December 19.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/10/2020
Vietnamese music is bouncing back with many products by veteran and young singers after an inactive period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2020
Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/08/2020
Vietnamese boyband Chillies have joined with a number of other Asian artists to take part in a music project themed 'ME ME WE' as musicians throughout the continent collaborate for the cause of raising funds to combat COVID-19.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/09/2019
Talented Vietnamese singer Vu Cat Tuong will be Vietnam’s representative at the Asia Song Festival 2019, which is scheduled to take place at the Ulsan stadium in the Republic of Korea from October 11-12.