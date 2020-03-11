Vietnamese nationals
tin tức về Vietnamese nationals mới nhất
A total of seven Vietnamese nationals on board the cruise ship Viking Cruise Journey has been put into isolation for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, according to the Vietnam Embassy in Cambodia.
21/11/2019
Vietnam has not received any information on the UK’s financial support for the return of the bodies/ashes of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a refrigerated lorry last month in Essex, the UK, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
18/11/2019
Vietnamese nationals who are pursuing study at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) on November 16 received support from the Consulate General of Vietnam to return home.
27/10/2019
The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK has said it is ready to take citizen protection measures if any of the 39 people found dead in a container at Waterglade industrial park in Essex on October 23 are confirmed to be from Vietnam.
19/10/2019
Following a serious bus crash near the holy Muslim city of Medina in Saudi Arabia on October 16, no Vietnamese nationals have been reported among the victims.