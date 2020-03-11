Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese nationals

tin tức về Vietnamese nationals mới nhất

Seven Vietnamese nationals onboard quarantined cruise ship in Cambodiaicon
SOCIETY11/03/20200

Seven Vietnamese nationals onboard quarantined cruise ship in Cambodia

A total of seven Vietnamese nationals on board the cruise ship Viking Cruise Journey has been put into isolation for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, according to the Vietnam Embassy in Cambodia.

 
Two Vietnamese die in bus accident in Laos

Two Vietnamese die in bus accident in Laos

icon11/03/20200
Man jailed after three Vietnamese nationals were found in a luggage box

Man jailed after three Vietnamese nationals were found in a luggage box

icon02/03/20200
No information on UK’s support for repatriation of truck death victims: spokespersonicon

No information on UK’s support for repatriation of truck death victims: spokesperson

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

Vietnam has not received any information on the UK’s financial support for the return of the bodies/ashes of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a refrigerated lorry last month in Essex, the UK, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnamese students in Hong Kong get support to come back homeicon

Vietnamese students in Hong Kong get support to come back home

SOCIETY
18/11/2019

Vietnamese nationals who are pursuing study at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) on November 16 received support from the Consulate General of Vietnam to return home.

39 truck deaths in UK: Vietnamese Embassy will take citizen protection measuresicon

39 truck deaths in UK: Vietnamese Embassy will take citizen protection measures

SOCIETY
27/10/2019

The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK has said it is ready to take citizen protection measures if any of the 39 people found dead in a container at Waterglade industrial park in Essex on October 23 are confirmed to be from Vietnam.

No Vietnamese nationals among bus crash victims in Saudi Arabiaicon

No Vietnamese nationals among bus crash victims in Saudi Arabia

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

Following a serious bus crash near the holy Muslim city of Medina in Saudi Arabia on October 16, no Vietnamese nationals have been reported among the victims.

 
 
