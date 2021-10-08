 
Three Vietnamese artists participate in Asia-Pacific exhibitionicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS08/10/20210

Three Vietnamese artists participate in Asia-Pacific exhibition

Vietnamese artists submitted four artworks to participate in the 10th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT10) exhibition.
 
Paintings transform history of Vietnamese art

Paintings transform history of Vietnamese art

icon03/10/20210
The first solo exhibition of a Vietnamese artist in Italy

The first solo exhibition of a Vietnamese artist in Italy

icon02/10/20210
French museum hosts exhibition on painter Mai Trung Thuicon

French museum hosts exhibition on painter Mai Trung Thu

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/06/2021
The Ursulines Museum in France is currently exhibiting paintings by Vietnamese master Mai Trung Thu, the first retrospective ever in Macon City.
Bui Xuan Phai’s paintings to be auctioned in Singaporeicon

Bui Xuan Phai’s paintings to be auctioned in Singapore

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/06/2021
Three paintings of late Vietnamese painter Bui Xuan Phai will go under the hammer at the 'Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art' session of Singaporean auctioneer Larasati on June 17.
Artist offers a new take on nude silk paintingicon

Artist offers a new take on nude silk painting

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/06/2021
Artist Bui Tien Tuan has debuted his nude paintings on silk which experts say are rare in Vietnamese fine arts.
Painting by Le Pho sold for $1.1 million at Hong Kong auctionicon

Painting by Le Pho sold for $1.1 million at Hong Kong auction

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/05/2021
The masterpiece Jeune femme attachant son foulard (Young Lady Tying Her Scarf) by renowned painter Le Pho was sold for 1.1 million USD at a Hong Kong auction on May 24.
Vietnamese paintings return to homelandicon

Vietnamese paintings return to homeland

FEATURE
03/05/2021
The painting 'Madame Phuong' by painter Mai Trung Thu recently sold for US$3.1 million, a high point in Vietnam’s cultural life.
Paintings of Vietnamese artists return home from Japanicon

Paintings of Vietnamese artists return home from Japan

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/03/2021
Japanese collector Itoh Toyokichi donated a collection of 238 paintings by famous Vietnamese painters to the central city of Da Nang.
Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolationicon

Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolation

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2020
Painter Tuyen Nguyen on September 25 opened a solo exhibition portraying loneliness, especially during this period of social distancing, at the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC.
Veteran artist needs help with forged paintingicon

Veteran artist needs help with forged painting

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/03/2020
Veteran artist Nguyen Thu has called for help because a French auction house sold a painting under his name, according to fine arts researcher Ngo Kim Khoi.   
 
 
