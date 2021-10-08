vietnamese painters
Vietnamese artists submitted four artworks to participate in the 10th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT10) exhibition.
27/06/2021
The Ursulines Museum in France is currently exhibiting paintings by Vietnamese master Mai Trung Thu, the first retrospective ever in Macon City.
15/06/2021
Three paintings of late Vietnamese painter Bui Xuan Phai will go under the hammer at the 'Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art' session of Singaporean auctioneer Larasati on June 17.
03/06/2021
Artist Bui Tien Tuan has debuted his nude paintings on silk which experts say are rare in Vietnamese fine arts.
26/05/2021
The masterpiece Jeune femme attachant son foulard (Young Lady Tying Her Scarf) by renowned painter Le Pho was sold for 1.1 million USD at a Hong Kong auction on May 24.
03/05/2021
The painting 'Madame Phuong' by painter Mai Trung Thu recently sold for US$3.1 million, a high point in Vietnam’s cultural life.
26/03/2021
Japanese collector Itoh Toyokichi donated a collection of 238 paintings by famous Vietnamese painters to the central city of Da Nang.
29/09/2020
Painter Tuyen Nguyen on September 25 opened a solo exhibition portraying loneliness, especially during this period of social distancing, at the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC.
24/03/2020
Veteran artist Nguyen Thu has called for help because a French auction house sold a painting under his name, according to fine arts researcher Ngo Kim Khoi.