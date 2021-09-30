 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TôichọnPremium#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội
#Hội thao quân sự quốc tế Army Games 2021

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng05/10/2021 00:50:45 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnamese photographers

tin tức về Vietnamese photographers mới nhất

Vietnam wins Honorable Award at Nature Conservancy Photo Contest 2021icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS9 giờ trước0

Vietnam wins Honorable Award at Nature Conservancy Photo Contest 2021

The Nature Conservancy has announced the winners of the Nature Conservancy Photo Contest 2021.
 
Vietnam photo on list of best travel photos nominated by AAP Magazine

Vietnam photo on list of best travel photos nominated by AAP Magazine

icon30/09/20210
Vietnamese photographer wins international photo contest 2021

Vietnamese photographer wins international photo contest 2021

icon08/09/20210
Taking photos to connect with the past, says photographericon

Taking photos to connect with the past, says photographer

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/07/2021
Photos on the Mekong River by Lam Duc Hien are on display at French Cultural Centre until September 12 in Hanoi. 
Vietnam awarded two honourable mention certificates at international contesticon

Vietnam awarded two honourable mention certificates at international contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/07/2021
Vietnam has won two honourable mention certificates in the print and digital categories at the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP)’s 29th Colour Biennial 2021, announced the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).
Young man captures touching photos of needy people amid pandemicicon

Young man captures touching photos of needy people amid pandemic

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/07/2021
Over the past year and a half, people across the world have found various ways to try and inspire themselves and others to get through the tough times and isolation of social distancing.
Vietnamese photographers claim first prizes in UK photo contesticon

Vietnamese photographers claim first prizes in UK photo contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/05/2021
Local photographers Nguyen Huu Thong and Tran Viet Van have won the first prizes in the Food at the Table and Street Food categories in the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year Awards in the UK.
Vietnamese photographer award at international contesticon

Vietnamese photographer award at international contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/03/2021
A photo by Vietnamese photographer Ninh Manh Thang has won a gold medal in the child category of the Three Country Grand Circuit 2020 international photo contest.
Local photographer claims prize at LightsFlare Photo Awards 2020icon

Local photographer claims prize at LightsFlare Photo Awards 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/12/2020
The organisers of the LightsFlare Photography Awards 2020 recently unveiled impressive photos that have been awarded in this year’s competition, including an artwork snapped by a Vietnamese photographer.
Bandung Photo Showcase reveals Vietnamese worksicon

Bandung Photo Showcase reveals Vietnamese works

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2020
An array of amazing images taken by Vietnamese photographers Phan Quang and Nguyen The Son have gone on display at the Bandung Photo Showcase 2020.
Time to focus on conceptual photography, says criticicon

Time to focus on conceptual photography, says critic

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/05/2020
Vietnamese photographers have won international prizes in various categories, but conceptual photography still seems to be untapped ground for local snappers. 
Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious awardicon

Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious award

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/03/2020
People can vote for Vietnamese photographers Nguyen Tan Tuan and Nguyen Thien for the 17th annual Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest's Readers' Choice Winner.
Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2020 launchedicon

Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2020 launched

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/02/2020
The Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2020 was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 25.
Balkan Exhibition honours Vietnamese photographersicon

Balkan Exhibition honours Vietnamese photographers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020
Vietnamese photographers have won prizes at the 5th Balkan Exhibition.  
Vietnamese photographers win big at India’s photo contesticon

Vietnamese photographers win big at India’s photo contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/01/2020
Vietnamese photographers have won many prizes at the first International Photography Awards of India’s Apawards.
Pictures by Vietnamese photographers in top 50 of AGORA Awards 2019icon

Pictures by Vietnamese photographers in top 50 of AGORA Awards 2019

PHOTOS
18/09/2019
Four Vietnamese photographers have been named in the top 50 finalists of the AGORA awards 2019 - the biggest photography contest in the world.
Works of local photographers among the top 50 at AGORA Imagesicon

Works of local photographers among the top 50 at AGORA Images

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/07/2019
Four pieces by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the top 50 best photos which will enter the final round of the ‘Work’ category of the ongoing AGORA Images photo contest.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 