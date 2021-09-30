Vietnamese photographers
tin tức về Vietnamese photographers mới nhất
icon
The Nature Conservancy has announced the winners of the Nature Conservancy Photo Contest 2021.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/07/2021
Photos on the Mekong River by Lam Duc Hien are on display at French Cultural Centre until September 12 in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/07/2021
Vietnam has won two honourable mention certificates in the print and digital categories at the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP)’s 29th Colour Biennial 2021, announced the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/07/2021
Over the past year and a half, people across the world have found various ways to try and inspire themselves and others to get through the tough times and isolation of social distancing.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/05/2021
Local photographers Nguyen Huu Thong and Tran Viet Van have won the first prizes in the Food at the Table and Street Food categories in the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year Awards in the UK.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/03/2021
A photo by Vietnamese photographer Ninh Manh Thang has won a gold medal in the child category of the Three Country Grand Circuit 2020 international photo contest.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/12/2020
The organisers of the LightsFlare Photography Awards 2020 recently unveiled impressive photos that have been awarded in this year’s competition, including an artwork snapped by a Vietnamese photographer.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2020
An array of amazing images taken by Vietnamese photographers Phan Quang and Nguyen The Son have gone on display at the Bandung Photo Showcase 2020.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/05/2020
Vietnamese photographers have won international prizes in various categories, but conceptual photography still seems to be untapped ground for local snappers.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/03/2020
People can vote for Vietnamese photographers Nguyen Tan Tuan and Nguyen Thien for the 17th annual Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest's Readers' Choice Winner.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/02/2020
The Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2020 was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 25.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/01/2020
Vietnamese photographers have won many prizes at the first International Photography Awards of India’s Apawards.
icon PHOTOS
18/09/2019
Four Vietnamese photographers have been named in the top 50 finalists of the AGORA awards 2019 - the biggest photography contest in the world.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/07/2019
Four pieces by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the top 50 best photos which will enter the final round of the ‘Work’ category of the ongoing AGORA Images photo contest.