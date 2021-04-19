Vietnamese rice
tin tức về Vietnamese rice mới nhất
icon
In August 2020, when the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, Trung An High-tech Agriculture JSC exported about 150 tons of rice to the European Union.
icon BUSINESS
03/03/2021
In the first months of 2021, tonnes of Vietnamese ri
icon BUSINESS
11/09/2020
Nine Vietnamese fragrant rice varieties will enjoy tariff export quotas to Europe under the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) agreement.
icon BUSINESS
07/09/2020
Vietnam’s rice exports have expanded during the pandemic to surpass rival Thailand in price for the first time in three decades, leading experts to suggest the sector should consolidate its position.
icon BUSINESS
27/07/2020
Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.
icon BUSINESS
27/07/2020
In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.
icon BUSINESS
04/05/2020
Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas.
icon BUSINESS
16/03/2020
Vietnam is enjoying strong growth in both rice export volume and value, and more export chances are still ahead as some FTAs have come into force and consumers around the globe are boosting purchase to ensure food security.
icon BUSINESS
24/01/2020
Vietnam may be one of the world’s top rice exporters, but its reputation as a low-quality producer and lack of an appealing national brand has ensured its exports do not fetch high prices.
icon BUSINESS
07/11/2019
Vietnam and Thailand are two major rice exporters to the Hong Kong market, but Vietnamese rice prices are 50% lower than those offered by its rival, leaving wide room for growth for Vietnamese rice exports to the former British territory.