22/04/2021 17:49:17 (GMT +7)

Vietnamese rice

Vietnam aims to be world's top exporter of quality riceicon
FEATURE19/04/20210

Vietnam aims to be world's top exporter of quality rice

In August 2020, when the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, Trung An High-tech Agriculture JSC exported about 150 tons of rice to the European Union. 
 
Surpassing Thailand, Vietnamese rice ranks first in world on price

Surpassing Thailand, Vietnamese rice ranks first in world on price

icon14/04/20210
Vietnam aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in rice sector

Vietnam aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in rice sector

icon03/04/20210
From saving hunger to world’s best rice titleicon

From saving hunger to world’s best rice title

BUSINESS
03/03/2021
In the first months of 2021, tonnes of Vietnamese ri
Nine Vietnamese fragrant rice varieties given tariff quotas in EUicon

Nine Vietnamese fragrant rice varieties given tariff quotas in EU

BUSINESS
11/09/2020
Nine Vietnamese fragrant rice varieties will enjoy tariff export quotas to Europe under the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) agreement.
Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global marketicon

Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market

BUSINESS
07/09/2020
Vietnam’s rice exports have expanded during the pandemic to surpass rival Thailand in price for the first time in three decades, leading experts to suggest the sector should consolidate its position.
Downhill likely after climaxicon

Downhill likely after climax

BUSINESS
27/07/2020
Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.  
Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlookicon

Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook

BUSINESS
27/07/2020
In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.
Problems plaguing rice export controlsicon

Problems plaguing rice export controls

BUSINESS
04/05/2020
Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 
Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice exporticon

Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice export

BUSINESS
16/03/2020
Vietnam is enjoying strong growth in both rice export volume and value, and more export chances are still ahead as some FTAs have come into force and consumers around the globe are boosting purchase to ensure food security.
It’s a no-grainer: Time for Vietnam to create a rice brandicon

It’s a no-grainer: Time for Vietnam to create a rice brand

BUSINESS
24/01/2020
Vietnam may be one of the world’s top rice exporters, but its reputation as a low-quality producer and lack of an appealing national brand has ensured its exports do not fetch high prices.
Vietnamese rice 50% cheaper than Thai riceicon

Vietnamese rice 50% cheaper than Thai rice

BUSINESS
07/11/2019
Vietnam and Thailand are two major rice exporters to the Hong Kong market, but Vietnamese rice prices are 50% lower than those offered by its rival, leaving wide room for growth for Vietnamese rice exports to the former British territory.  
 
 
