Vietnamese sailors
The Coast Guard of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has confirmed the identities of the five Vietnamese sailors who went missing in a fishing boat fire off the country’s Jeju island on March 4.
21/11/2019
Six Vietnamese people are missing after a South Korean fishing boat caught fire in waters west of the country’s southern resort island of Jeju on Tuesday.
13/10/2019
Two Vietnamese sailors were on board the Panama-flagged cargo ship which sank late October 12 in Tokyo Bay off Japan where it was anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approached, according to the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).