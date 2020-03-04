Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
South Korea confirms identities of Vietnamese sailors missing in boat mishapicon
SOCIETY04/03/20200

South Korea confirms identities of Vietnamese sailors missing in boat mishap

The Coast Guard of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has confirmed the identities of the five Vietnamese sailors who went missing in a fishing boat fire off the country’s Jeju island on March 4.

 
Five Vietnamese sailors missing in fishing boat fire in waters off RoK

Five Vietnamese sailors missing in fishing boat fire in waters off RoK

icon04/03/20200
Five Vietnamese sailors missing as vessel sinks off Japan

Five Vietnamese sailors missing as vessel sinks off Japan

icon02/03/20200
Six Vietnamese missing in South Korea ship fireicon

Six Vietnamese missing in South Korea ship fire

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

Six Vietnamese people are missing after a South Korean fishing boat caught fire in waters west of the country’s southern resort island of Jeju on Tuesday.

Two Vietnamese on board sunk cargo ship in Tokyo Bayicon

Two Vietnamese on board sunk cargo ship in Tokyo Bay

SOCIETY
13/10/2019

Two Vietnamese sailors were on board the Panama-flagged cargo ship which sank late October 12 in Tokyo Bay off Japan where it was anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approached, according to the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

 
 
