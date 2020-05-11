Vietnamese scientists
The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.
22/02/2020
Nguyen Quoc Binh returned to Vietnam from Canada, accepted an invitation to help HCM City’s leaders lay a foundation for the biotechnology sector.
17/02/2020
Vu Ngoc Tam, a young Vietnamese professor working at the Department of Computer Science at the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, has been honoured as a 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship recipient.
12/02/2020
Vietnamese scientists will test the effectiveness and safety of using HIV/AIDS medication to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus (nCov).
22/01/2020
Microalgae are being used as materials to reduce environmental pollution and create new-generation biofuels.
24/11/2019
Two Vietnamese scientists have been selected to the list of 2019 Highly Cited Researchers according to the Web of Science.
25/09/2019
Three Vietnamese scientists have been named among the world’s 100,000 most cited scientists by monthly peer reviewed scientific journal PLOS Biology.
22/07/2019
Canada's animal science journal has published a study on three indigenous Vietnamese chicken varieties by Do Quang Son from the Vietnam Agriculture Academy.
17/04/2019
Capturing the recent image of the black hole was the great achievement of a group of more than 200 researchers, including Vietnamese scientists, according to the Vietnam Space Center.