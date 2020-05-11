Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Awardicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT11/05/20200

Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

 
First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize

First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize

icon11/05/20200
Vietnamese scientists developing tests, treatment to fight coronavirus

Vietnamese scientists developing tests, treatment to fight coronavirus

icon24/02/20200
Overseas Vietnamese scientist helps develop biotechnology in Vietnamicon

Overseas Vietnamese scientist helps develop biotechnology in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/02/2020

Nguyen Quoc Binh returned to Vietnam from Canada, accepted an invitation to help HCM City’s leaders lay a foundation for the biotechnology sector.

Vietnamese professor awarded 2020 Sloan Research Fellowshipicon

Vietnamese professor awarded 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020

Vu Ngoc Tam, a young Vietnamese professor working at the Department of Computer Science at the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, has been honoured as a 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship recipient.

Treatment options for coronavirus to be studiedicon

Treatment options for coronavirus to be studied

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

Vietnamese scientists will test the effectiveness and safety of using HIV/AIDS medication to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus (nCov).

Microalgae can reduce pollution and be used as biofuelicon

Microalgae can reduce pollution and be used as biofuel

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/01/2020

Microalgae are being used as materials to reduce environmental pollution and create new-generation biofuels.

Vietnamese scientists listed as WoS Highly Cited Researchersicon

Vietnamese scientists listed as WoS Highly Cited Researchers

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/11/2019

Two Vietnamese scientists have been selected to the list of 2019 Highly Cited Researchers according to the Web of Science.

Three Vietnamese named among 100,000 most cited scientists: PLOSicon

Three Vietnamese named among 100,000 most cited scientists: PLOS

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/09/2019

Three Vietnamese scientists have been named among the world’s 100,000 most cited scientists by monthly peer reviewed scientific journal PLOS Biology.

Vietnamese researcher's thesis published in ISI journalicon

Vietnamese researcher's thesis published in ISI journal

SOCIETY
22/07/2019

Canada's animal science journal has published a study on three indigenous Vietnamese chicken varieties by Do Quang Son from the Vietnam Agriculture Academy.

Vietnamese scientists contribute to research about black holesicon

Vietnamese scientists contribute to research about black holes

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/04/2019

Capturing the recent image of the black hole was the great achievement of a group of more than 200 researchers, including Vietnamese scientists, according to the Vietnam Space Center.

 
 
