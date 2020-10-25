vietnamese singers
Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.
24/08/2020
Vietnamese singers have developed new music projects to entertain and inspire their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
25/07/2020
Singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha will link up with singer-songwriter Thanh Bui as they represent Vietnam as judges in the first version of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which aims to provide a platform for talent from across Asia.
16/07/2020
Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19.
01/04/2020
Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.
16/03/2020
Hoang Thuy Linh earned four nominations, including song of the year and music video of the year, for Để Mỵ Nói Cho Mà Nghe (Let Me Tell), leading the competition for the 15th Devotion Music Awards.
11/11/2019
Popular singer So Hyang from the Republic of Korea is scheduled to make a return to Vietnam in order to perform at the “Spark live concert: So Hyang in Vietnam”, which is set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on December 14.
15/08/2019
Clean Bandit, a British electronic band, on August 14 attended a press conference on the “Tuborg Open 2019” music project.