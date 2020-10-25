Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnamese singers

tin tức về vietnamese singers mới nhất

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20 giờ trước0

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

 
Veteran singers make strong comebacks

Veteran singers make strong comebacks

icon25/10/20200
Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards

Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards

icon11/10/20200
Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projectsicon

Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/08/2020

Vietnamese singers have developed new music projects to entertain and inspire their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competitionicon

Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/07/2020

Singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha will link up with singer-songwriter Thanh Bui as they represent Vietnam as judges in the first version of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which aims to provide a platform for talent from across Asia.

Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTubeicon

Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/07/2020

Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19.

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVsicon

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/04/2020

Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoang Thuy Linh shines light on music sceneicon

Hoang Thuy Linh shines light on music scene

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/03/2020

Hoang Thuy Linh earned four nominations, including song of the year and music video of the year, for Để Mỵ Nói Cho Mà Nghe (Let Me Tell), leading the competition for the 15th Devotion Music Awards. 

Renowned Korean singer So Hyang booked to perform in Vietnamicon

Renowned Korean singer So Hyang booked to perform in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/11/2019

Popular singer So Hyang from the Republic of Korea is scheduled to make a return to Vietnam in order to perform at the “Spark live concert: So Hyang in Vietnam”, which is set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on December 14.

British band to link up with local artists for Tuborg Open 2019icon

British band to link up with local artists for Tuborg Open 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/08/2019

Clean Bandit, a British electronic band, on August 14 attended a press conference on the “Tuborg Open 2019” music project.

 
 
