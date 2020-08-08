Vietnamese soldiers
tin tức về Vietnamese soldiers mới nhất
icon
Vietnamese citizens quarantined after their repatriations flight back home have only three words to say: “Thank you soldiers.”
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/04/2020
A four-volume series titled "Wartime Diaries" has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House and "Forever Twenty Fund" to mark the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.
icon FEATURE
07/05/2019
Memories of the Dien Bien Phu Victory over French colonial rule are returning as the country celebrates its 65th anniversary on May 7,1954-2019.