Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined peopleicon
SOCIETY08/08/20200

Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people

Vietnamese citizens quarantined after their repatriations flight back home have only three words to say: “Thank you soldiers.”

 
Vietnam People's Navy grows strong

Vietnam People's Navy grows strong

icon05/08/20200
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War

icon10/06/20200
New books reveal daily moments in wartimeicon

New books reveal daily moments in wartime

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/04/2020

A four-volume series titled "Wartime Diaries" has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House and "Forever Twenty Fund" to mark the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

Dien Bien Phu Victory celebrated 65 years onicon

Dien Bien Phu Victory celebrated 65 years on

FEATURE
07/05/2019

Memories of the Dien Bien Phu Victory over French colonial rule are returning as the country celebrates its 65th anniversary on May 7,1954-2019.

 
 
