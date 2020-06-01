Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more sellingicon
The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

 
Share set to increase, facing corrections

P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options

Vietnam stocks to keep falling on disease fears

 The Vietnamese stock market has been forecast to fall next week amid fears of coronavirus and a focus on pharmaceutical stocks.

Trading liquidity key to market growth

Trading liquidity is key to luring foreign capital into the Vietnamese stock market in 2020 when the local equity market is being weighed down by negative ratings and global developments.

VN may be upgraded to emerging market in 2022: VNDirect Securities

 It may take Viet Nam two years to get upgraded to emerging market level from the current frontier market classification, VNDirect Securities Corporation said in its 2020 outlook.

Foreign investors interested in Vietnamese stock market

Foreign investors have poured around 36.4 billion USD into the Vietnamese stock market by the end of 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).

Global news, pre-Tet sentiment key to Vietnam stocks

US-Iran tensions and pre-Tet sentiment will be two key factors impacting the Vietnamese stock market in the coming week (January 6-10).

Top 10 landmarks on the stock market in 2019

The following are the top 10 events on the Vietnamese stock market in 2019 as selected by the Securities Journalists Club. ​

VN stocks to head up in December, trade war concerns expected

After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.

85% of businesses listed on stock market report profit growth in Q3

As many as 706 enterprises, 85 per cent of 832 listed companies on the Vietnamese stock market, generated profits during the third quarter of this year.

Vietnam’s outlook positive for investment attraction

Vietnam is expected to attract more investors as its economy is developing at a stable rate, with GDP growth of 7 percent.

Vietnam remains frontier market: FTSE Russell

Global provider of benchmarks, analytics and data solutions FTSE Russell last week kept Viet Nam on its watch list as a frontier market.

Vietnam stocks predicted to swing for another week

Investors may want to brace for a bumpy trading week as the Vietnamese stock market is still vulnerable to the unpredictability of global shocks in geographic, political and economic conditions.

VN stocks forecast to move down in August

The Vietnamese stock market last week suffered after having rallied for four consecutive weeks amid negative news from the international markets.

New rules to ease foreign firms’ listings on Vietnamese stock market

The State Securities Commission (SSC) is working with relevant ministries and agencies to issue specific guidance to facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) firms in listing on the Vietnamese stock market.

Covered warrants make debut on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) held the first trading session of covered warrants (CWs) on June 28, marking the debut of this type of securities product on the Vietnamese stock market.

Covered warrants to be officially listed on June 28

Covered warrants (CWs) will be officially listed and traded on the Vietnamese stock market from June 28, according to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC).

 
 
