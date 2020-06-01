vietnamese stock market
The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.
03/02/2020
The Vietnamese stock market has been forecast to fall next week amid fears of coronavirus and a focus on pharmaceutical stocks.
31/01/2020
Trading liquidity is key to luring foreign capital into the Vietnamese stock market in 2020 when the local equity market is being weighed down by negative ratings and global developments.
11/01/2020
It may take Viet Nam two years to get upgraded to emerging market level from the current frontier market classification, VNDirect Securities Corporation said in its 2020 outlook.
08/01/2020
Foreign investors have poured around 36.4 billion USD into the Vietnamese stock market by the end of 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).
06/01/2020
US-Iran tensions and pre-Tet sentiment will be two key factors impacting the Vietnamese stock market in the coming week (January 6-10).
30/12/2019
The following are the top 10 events on the Vietnamese stock market in 2019 as selected by the Securities Journalists Club.
09/12/2019
After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.
09/11/2019
As many as 706 enterprises, 85 per cent of 832 listed companies on the Vietnamese stock market, generated profits during the third quarter of this year.
12/10/2019
Vietnam is expected to attract more investors as its economy is developing at a stable rate, with GDP growth of 7 percent.
30/09/2019
Global provider of benchmarks, analytics and data solutions FTSE Russell last week kept Viet Nam on its watch list as a frontier market.
19/08/2019
Investors may want to brace for a bumpy trading week as the Vietnamese stock market is still vulnerable to the unpredictability of global shocks in geographic, political and economic conditions.
04/08/2019
The Vietnamese stock market last week suffered after having rallied for four consecutive weeks amid negative news from the international markets.
08/07/2019
The State Securities Commission (SSC) is working with relevant ministries and agencies to issue specific guidance to facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) firms in listing on the Vietnamese stock market.
29/06/2019
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) held the first trading session of covered warrants (CWs) on June 28, marking the debut of this type of securities product on the Vietnamese stock market.
24/06/2019
Covered warrants (CWs) will be officially listed and traded on the Vietnamese stock market from June 28, according to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC).