Vietnam has the second largest number of foreign students in Japan, according to the latest statistics from the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO).
02/03/2020
Forbes Vietnam’s 2020 list of the 30 most outstanding faces under 30 includes Nguyen Van An born in 1992 from Bac Giang province.
02/03/2020
After being notified of a SARS-CoV-2 infected case at Ajou University Hospital in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, five minutes walk from her apartment, Phuong Duyen decided to rush back to Vietnam.
17/02/2020
A Vietnamese language course for young Vietnamese generations opened in Vienna, Austria on February 15.
28/01/2020
Drawing on their passion for technology and programming, two students from Vietnam National University have succeeded in creating a ‘Magic Spoon’ which can help people with tremors or Parkinson’s disease.
20/01/2020
The Ho Chi Minh-based Hoa Sen University is set to launch an American Studies course this year, the first of its kind at a Vietnamese university.
11/01/2020
Batteries made from rice husks created by a group of students from the HCM City University of Natural Sciences help minimize pollution, opening a new future for the manufacture of lithium-iron batteries.
09/01/2020
Hoang Trung Hieu, 23, is the only student selected as Outstanding Young Citizen with excellent achievements in AI research.
28/12/2019
Vietnamese students are good at theory, but not at practice. They have deep academic knowledge, but don’t have breakthrough ideas.
24/12/2019
As the first Vietnamese person in the ‘top 10 out of 200’ at HLF 2019, Ngo Khac Hoang felt happiness and pride. The event gave him the opportunity to meet experts in the mathematics and computing science community.
18/12/2019
The absence of Vietnam in this year’s PISA ranking shows that students are equipped with academic knowledge, but lack experience and life skills.
14/12/2019
The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training is working closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea to handle the situation.
12/12/2019
Vietnamese students won three gold and three silver medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad 2019.
10/12/2019
Continuing her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 9 met with President of the Republic of Tartastan, Russia, Rustam Minnikhanov.
02/12/2019
Vietnamese students won 15 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals at the 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) 2019.
01/12/2019
Vietnamese students brought home two gold and one silver medals and two special prizes at the International Invention Show (INOVA) 2019, which recently took place in Croatia, announced the Hanoi Department of Education and Training.
25/11/2019
From December 1, 2019, university and college students are eligible to ask for a loan of VND2,5 million (US$107) monthly for living expenses.
25/11/2019
The Australian Government has just offered 50 scholarships to 36 female and 14 male emerging leaders from Vietnam to study masters programs at Australia’s educational institutions in 2020.