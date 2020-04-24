Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
vietnamese students

tin tức về vietnamese students mới nhất

Vietnam ranks second in number of foreign students in Japan: JASSOicon
SOCIETY24/04/20200

Vietnam ranks second in number of foreign students in Japan: JASSO

Vietnam has the second largest number of foreign students in Japan, according to the latest statistics from the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO).

 
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic

icon21/04/20200
Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas

Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas

icon05/04/20200
Dreams of ‘shaking hands with the principal’ motivates 9x leadericon

Dreams of ‘shaking hands with the principal’ motivates 9x leader

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

Forbes Vietnam’s 2020 list of the 30 most outstanding faces under 30 includes Nguyen Van An born in 1992 from Bac Giang province.

Vietnamese students in South Korea on a knife-edge amid coronavirus epidemicicon

Vietnamese students in South Korea on a knife-edge amid coronavirus epidemic

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

After being notified of a SARS-CoV-2 infected case at Ajou University Hospital in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, five minutes walk from her apartment, Phuong Duyen decided to rush back to Vietnam.

Vietnamese language course opens in Austriaicon

Vietnamese language course opens in Austria

VIETNAM & WORLD
17/02/2020

A Vietnamese language course for young Vietnamese generations opened in Vienna, Austria on February 15.

Students create 'magic spoon' for the elderlyicon

Students create 'magic spoon' for the elderly

SOCIETY
28/01/2020

Drawing on their passion for technology and programming, two students from Vietnam National University have succeeded in creating a ‘Magic Spoon’ which can help people with tremors or Parkinson’s disease.

First American Studies programme launched at Vietnamese universityicon

First American Studies programme launched at Vietnamese university

SOCIETY
20/01/2020

The Ho Chi Minh-based Hoa Sen University is set to launch an American Studies course this year, the first of its kind at a Vietnamese university.

Vietnamese students produce batteries from rice husksicon

Vietnamese students produce batteries from rice husks

SOCIETY
11/01/2020

Batteries made from rice husks created by a group of students from the HCM City University of Natural Sciences help minimize pollution, opening a new future for the manufacture of lithium-iron batteries.

An outstanding student with a passion for AI researchicon

An outstanding student with a passion for AI research

SOCIETY
09/01/2020

Hoang Trung Hieu, 23, is the only student selected as Outstanding Young Citizen with excellent achievements in AI research.

Vietnamese students cannot make breakthrough with technological productsicon

Vietnamese students cannot make breakthrough with technological products

SOCIETY
28/12/2019

Vietnamese students are good at theory, but not at practice. They have deep academic knowledge, but don’t have breakthrough ideas.

From a village school to an international science forumicon

From a village school to an international science forum

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

As the first Vietnamese person in the ‘top 10 out of 200’ at HLF 2019, Ngo Khac Hoang felt happiness and pride. The event gave him the opportunity to meet experts in the mathematics and computing science community.

PISA results show Vietnamese students good at academics, bad at soft skillsicon

PISA results show Vietnamese students good at academics, bad at soft skills

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

The absence of Vietnam in this year’s PISA ranking shows that students are equipped with academic knowledge, but lack experience and life skills.

Vietnam and South Korea to verify 164 missing Vietnamese studentsicon

Vietnam and South Korea to verify 164 missing Vietnamese students

SOCIETY
14/12/2019

The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training is working closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea to handle the situation.

Vietnamese students win gold medals at IJSOicon

Vietnamese students win gold medals at IJSO

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

Vietnamese students won three gold and three silver medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad 2019.

Top legislator meets President of Russia’s Tatarstanicon

Top legislator meets President of Russia’s Tatarstan

POLITICS
10/12/2019

Continuing her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 9 met with President of the Republic of Tartastan, Russia, Rustam Minnikhanov.

Vietnam students win most golds at IMSO 2019icon

Vietnam students win most golds at IMSO 2019

SOCIETY
02/12/2019

Vietnamese students won 15 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals at the 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) 2019.

Vietnamese students win high prizes at int’l invention showicon

Vietnamese students win high prizes at int’l invention show

SOCIETY
01/12/2019

Vietnamese students brought home two gold and one silver medals and two special prizes at the International Invention Show (INOVA) 2019, which recently took place in Croatia, announced the Hanoi Department of Education and Training.

Vietnamese students eligible to borrow US$107 monthlyicon

Vietnamese students eligible to borrow US$107 monthly

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

From December 1, 2019, university and college students are eligible to ask for a loan of VND2,5 million (US$107) monthly for living expenses. 

Australian Government provides 50 scholarships for Vietnamese studentsicon

Australian Government provides 50 scholarships for Vietnamese students

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

The Australian Government has just offered 50 scholarships to 36 female and 14 male emerging leaders from Vietnam to study masters programs at Australia’s educational institutions in 2020.

 
 
