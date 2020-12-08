vietnamese teachers
tin tức về vietnamese teachers mới nhất
icon
The Luc Khu area in northern mountainous Cao Bang province is known for its harsh climate, poor roads, frequent lack of water for daily use, and slow economic development.
icon FEATURE
02/04/2020
An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.
icon SOCIETY
04/03/2020
A teacher has spent up to 27 years working at schools in mountainous areas of the northern central province of Thanh Hoa.
icon VIDEO
18/02/2020
Given the emergence of the fourth industrial revolution, all sectors need to evolve, including education.
icon SOCIETY
14/01/2020
Three teachers in Hanoi have been selected to represent Vietnam to participate in the Microsoft Education Exchange 2020 scheduled to take place in Australia on March 23-26.
icon SOCIETY
20/09/2019
Teachers in a mountainous district of Quang Ngai Province have to walk dangerous roads to local families to encourage children to return to schools.