vietnamese teachers

tin tức về vietnamese teachers mới nhất

Teachers strive to bring education to rocky highlandsicon
SOCIETY10 giờ trước0

Teachers strive to bring education to rocky highlands

The Luc Khu area in northern mountainous Cao Bang province is known for its harsh climate, poor roads, frequent lack of water for daily use, and slow economic development. 
 
Teachers like second parents of ethnic minority kids in remote areas

Teachers like second parents of ethnic minority kids in remote areas

icon08/12/20200
Creative teacher inspires students to learn physics

Creative teacher inspires students to learn physics

icon20/11/20200
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic studentsicon

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students

FEATURE
02/04/2020
An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.  
Teacher spends three decades working in mountainous areaicon

Teacher spends three decades working in mountainous area

SOCIETY
04/03/2020
A teacher has spent up to 27 years working at schools in mountainous areas of the northern central province of Thanh Hoa.
Teachers go digital in fourth industrial revolutionicon

Teachers go digital in fourth industrial revolution

VIDEO
18/02/2020
Given the emergence of the fourth industrial revolution, all sectors need to evolve, including education.
Three Hanoi teachers selected for international education eventicon

Three Hanoi teachers selected for international education event

SOCIETY
14/01/2020
Three teachers in Hanoi have been selected to represent Vietnam to participate in the Microsoft Education Exchange 2020 scheduled to take place in Australia on March 23-26.  
Quang Ngai teachers struggle to get mountainous children to go to schoolicon

Quang Ngai teachers struggle to get mountainous children to go to school

SOCIETY
20/09/2019
Teachers in a mountainous district of Quang Ngai Province have to walk dangerous roads to local families to encourage children to return to schools.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
