vietnamese universities

tin tức về vietnamese universities mới nhất

Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020icon
SOCIETY24/04/20200

Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020

Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Ton Duc Thang University have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020, a measure of global universities’ success in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

 
Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation

Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation

icon22/04/20200
VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation

VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation

icon09/04/20200
Vietnamese universities to raise admission criteriaicon

Vietnamese universities to raise admission criteria

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) states that in the upcoming academic year, universities in Vietnam must stop using unsuitable subject combinations to accept new students.

Three Vietnamese universities among emerging economies’ best onesicon

Three Vietnamese universities among emerging economies’ best ones

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

Three Vietnamese universities for the first time have entered the Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 of the Time Higher Education (THE) magazine.

Hanoi university named in world top 400 in engineering and techicon

Hanoi university named in world top 400 in engineering and tech

SOCIETY
18/10/2019

Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) has been listed among the world's top 400 strongest universities for engineering and technology.

Vietnam gears toward education for allicon

Vietnam gears toward education for all

SOCIETY
22/09/2019

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Thi Tu Anh, deputy director-general of the Continuing Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about the need to have all universities involved in the national campaign of education for all.

Two Vietnamese universities keep places in world’s top 1,000icon

Two Vietnamese universities keep places in world’s top 1,000

SOCIETY
20/06/2019

The Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) have been listed among the top 1,000 universities in 82 countries in the 2020 QS World rankings.

Benefits outweigh drawbacks in university ranking participationicon

Benefits outweigh drawbacks in university ranking participation

SOCIETY
19/04/2019

Many Vietnamese universities lately have entered international and regional ranking lists, a positive signal that domestic universities are gradually meeting strict global demands in higher education and contributing to the community.

 
 
