vietnamese universities
tin tức về vietnamese universities mới nhất
Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Ton Duc Thang University have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020, a measure of global universities’ success in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
04/03/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) states that in the upcoming academic year, universities in Vietnam must stop using unsuitable subject combinations to accept new students.
20/02/2020
Three Vietnamese universities for the first time have entered the Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 of the Time Higher Education (THE) magazine.
18/10/2019
Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) has been listed among the world's top 400 strongest universities for engineering and technology.
22/09/2019
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Thi Tu Anh, deputy director-general of the Continuing Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about the need to have all universities involved in the national campaign of education for all.
20/06/2019
The Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) have been listed among the top 1,000 universities in 82 countries in the 2020 QS World rankings.
19/04/2019
Many Vietnamese universities lately have entered international and regional ranking lists, a positive signal that domestic universities are gradually meeting strict global demands in higher education and contributing to the community.