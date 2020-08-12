Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnamese workers

tin tức về Vietnamese workers mới nhất

Wage proposal made to facilitate upswingicon
BUSINESS12/08/20200

Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing

Vietnam may break a 10-year trend by not increasing regional minimum wages for private businesses in 2021 to help ease the financial burden on those ailing from the pandemic.

 
Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers

Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers

icon12/08/20200
Japan pledges support, protection for Vietnamese interns

Japan pledges support, protection for Vietnamese interns

icon11/08/20200
Affordable homes still a dream for many Vietnamese workersicon

Affordable homes still a dream for many Vietnamese workers

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

Only 28 per cent of industrial zone workers are provided with stable accommodation, while the rest have to rent houses with poor sanitation and infrastructure.

More than 132,000 Vietnamese go overseas for work in 2019icon

More than 132,000 Vietnamese go overseas for work in 2019

SOCIETY
09/12/2019

More than 132,800 Vietnamese workers went working overseas during the 11 months of 2019, surpassing the year's target of 120,000, according to figures from the Vietnam Association of Manpower Supply (VAMAS).

Labor shortage may cause a ‘bottleneck’ in EVFTA implementationicon

Labor shortage may cause a ‘bottleneck’ in EVFTA implementation

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

The need for laborers is expected to become more serious when the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) takes effect.

Japan takes lead in attracting Vietnamese workersicon

Japan takes lead in attracting Vietnamese workers

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Japan has overtaken Taiwan as the most popular destination for Vietnamese guest workers, according to the Department of Overseas Labor, under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

VN’s officials likely to send first report on lorry deaths back todayicon

VN’s officials likely to send first report on lorry deaths back today

POLITICS
04/11/2019

Two separate groups of public security and foreign affairs officials departed for the United Kingdom at the weekend, following news that all victims in the Essex lorry tragedy were believed to be Vietnamese.

VN Labor Ministry warns against illegal overseas workicon

VN Labor Ministry warns against illegal overseas work

SOCIETY
03/11/2019

The Overseas Labor Management Department, under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, has warned of risks for local laborers who illegally go abroad for work, especially in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Golden opportunity for Vietnamese workersicon

Golden opportunity for Vietnamese workers

SOCIETY
28/10/2019

With a host of high-income nations opening their doors to Vietnamese guest workers in recent times, this marks a golden opportunity for local labourers to secure a quality job and enjoy attractive incomes.

Occupational safety remains a problem in Vietnamicon

Occupational safety remains a problem in Vietnam

SOCIETY
13/09/2019

Nearly 8,000 work accidents occurred in 2018, killing 1,039 people and injuring 7,190 people, according to Nguyen Thanh Do from the HCM City Federation of Labour.

Vietnam wins silver medal at WorldSkills 2019icon

Vietnam wins silver medal at WorldSkills 2019

SOCIETY
29/08/2019

Vietnam secured a silver medal at the 45th World Skills Competition (WorldSkills 2019) which concluded in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia) on August 27.

Australia expands work and holiday marker visa programme for Vietnamicon

Australia expands work and holiday marker visa programme for Vietnam

SOCIETY
25/08/2019

Australia has expanded the number of Work and Holiday Maker visa places available to Vietnamese people, upping the annual intake from 200 to 1,500 a year from September 2, according to the Department of Home Affairs’ media release.

Vietnam ready for World Skills Competition 2019icon

Vietnam ready for World Skills Competition 2019

SOCIETY
15/08/2019

The 45th World Skills Competition will begin on August 16 in Kazan, Russia, where Vietnamese contestants will show off their vocational skills in 19 professions with the goal of earning as many medals as possible.

Hai Phong: Workers abandoned by Taiwanese bossicon

Hai Phong: Workers abandoned by Taiwanese boss

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

Over 2,500 workers in Hai Phong City have been upset after their Taiwanese boss ran away.

Most labour strikes occur at FDI enterprises: reporticon

Most labour strikes occur at FDI enterprises: report

SOCIETY
02/08/2019

More than 80 percent of strikes in the first half of the year occurred at foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises.

Japan's new labour visa policy to benefit Vietnamese workersicon

Japan's new labour visa policy to benefit Vietnamese workers

SOCIETY
15/07/2019

Vietnam expects to send more workers to Japan and the workers could earn more in the country thanks to Japan’s new policy on specified skills visa.

 
 
