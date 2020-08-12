Vietnamese workers
Vietnam may break a 10-year trend by not increasing regional minimum wages for private businesses in 2021 to help ease the financial burden on those ailing from the pandemic.
SOCIETY
10/12/2019
Only 28 per cent of industrial zone workers are provided with stable accommodation, while the rest have to rent houses with poor sanitation and infrastructure.
SOCIETY
09/12/2019
More than 132,800 Vietnamese workers went working overseas during the 11 months of 2019, surpassing the year's target of 120,000, according to figures from the Vietnam Association of Manpower Supply (VAMAS).
BUSINESS
13/11/2019
The need for laborers is expected to become more serious when the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) takes effect.
BUSINESS
13/11/2019
Japan has overtaken Taiwan as the most popular destination for Vietnamese guest workers, according to the Department of Overseas Labor, under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.
POLITICS
04/11/2019
Two separate groups of public security and foreign affairs officials departed for the United Kingdom at the weekend, following news that all victims in the Essex lorry tragedy were believed to be Vietnamese.
SOCIETY
03/11/2019
The Overseas Labor Management Department, under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, has warned of risks for local laborers who illegally go abroad for work, especially in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.
SOCIETY
28/10/2019
With a host of high-income nations opening their doors to Vietnamese guest workers in recent times, this marks a golden opportunity for local labourers to secure a quality job and enjoy attractive incomes.
SOCIETY
13/09/2019
Nearly 8,000 work accidents occurred in 2018, killing 1,039 people and injuring 7,190 people, according to Nguyen Thanh Do from the HCM City Federation of Labour.
SOCIETY
29/08/2019
Vietnam secured a silver medal at the 45th World Skills Competition (WorldSkills 2019) which concluded in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia) on August 27.
SOCIETY
25/08/2019
Australia has expanded the number of Work and Holiday Maker visa places available to Vietnamese people, upping the annual intake from 200 to 1,500 a year from September 2, according to the Department of Home Affairs’ media release.
SOCIETY
15/08/2019
The 45th World Skills Competition will begin on August 16 in Kazan, Russia, where Vietnamese contestants will show off their vocational skills in 19 professions with the goal of earning as many medals as possible.
SOCIETY
14/08/2019
Over 2,500 workers in Hai Phong City have been upset after their Taiwanese boss ran away.
SOCIETY
02/08/2019
More than 80 percent of strikes in the first half of the year occurred at foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises.
SOCIETY
15/07/2019
Vietnam expects to send more workers to Japan and the workers could earn more in the country thanks to Japan’s new policy on specified skills visa.