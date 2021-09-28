 
Vietnamese writers

tin tức về Vietnamese writers mới nhất

“So Do” novel by Vu Trong Phung to be published in Germanyicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS8 giờ trước0

“So Do” novel by Vu Trong Phung to be published in Germany

Vietnamese novel “So do”, known as “Dumb Luck” in English, written by well-known Vietnamese author Vu Trong Phung is set to be published in Germany this December.
 
'I am Beto' by Nguyen Nhat Anh translated into Korean

'I am Beto' by Nguyen Nhat Anh translated into Korean

icon28/09/20210
Vietnamese writer wins Dayton Literary Prize for Peace 2021

Vietnamese writer wins Dayton Literary Prize for Peace 2021

icon25/09/20210
Veteran writer Son Tung passes away at 93icon

Veteran writer Son Tung passes away at 93

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/07/2021
Veteran writer Son Tung, who penned the famous novel Bup sen xanh (Green Lotus) on President Ho Chi Minh, passed away in Hanoi on late July 22. He was 93.
Books by young writers take on life of todayicon

Books by young writers take on life of today

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/06/2021
Books by young writers in HCM City recently issued by Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, one of the country’s leading publishers, are leaving an impression on young readers. 
Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu: Great cultural values are at stakeicon

Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu: Great cultural values are at stake

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/04/2021
“Profound works about the countryside are a warning about the imbalance in life,” poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, chairman of the Vietnamese Writers’ Association, said in an interview with VietNamNet.
A “phenomenon” of modern literature passes awayicon

A “phenomenon” of modern literature passes away

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/03/2021
Writer Nguyen Huy Thiep, who has been considered a phenomenon of Vietnamese literature passed away on Sunday at his home in Hanoi. He was 71.
New Literary Doorsicon

New Literary Doors

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/02/2021
Thanks to a wonderful meeting with international writers in the spring of 2019, Vietnamese literature has seen higher levels of promotion worldwide.
Nguyen Nhat Anh’s best-selling books to be reprintedicon

Nguyen Nhat Anh’s best-selling books to be reprinted

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2021
HCM City-based Tre (Youth) Publishing House has signed a five-year copyright deal with best-selling author Nguyen Nhat Anh, one of Vietnam's most prolific children's book writers.
New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthdayicon

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/09/2020
A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.
Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030icon

Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/04/2020
More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.
Vietnamese writers receive SEA awardsicon

Vietnamese writers receive SEA awards

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/11/2019
Three Vietnamese writers – Nguyen The Quang, Le Minh Khue and Tran Hung – have received the Southeast Asian Write Award in Bangkok.
 
 
