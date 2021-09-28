Vietnamese writers
Vietnamese novel “So do”, known as “Dumb Luck” in English, written by well-known Vietnamese author Vu Trong Phung is set to be published in Germany this December.
23/07/2021
Veteran writer Son Tung, who penned the famous novel Bup sen xanh (Green Lotus) on President Ho Chi Minh, passed away in Hanoi on late July 22. He was 93.
15/06/2021
Books by young writers in HCM City recently issued by Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, one of the country’s leading publishers, are leaving an impression on young readers.
13/04/2021
“Profound works about the countryside are a warning about the imbalance in life,” poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, chairman of the Vietnamese Writers’ Association, said in an interview with VietNamNet.
21/03/2021
Writer Nguyen Huy Thiep, who has been considered a phenomenon of Vietnamese literature passed away on Sunday at his home in Hanoi. He was 71.
16/02/2021
Thanks to a wonderful meeting with international writers in the spring of 2019, Vietnamese literature has seen higher levels of promotion worldwide.
11/01/2021
HCM City-based Tre (Youth) Publishing House has signed a five-year copyright deal with best-selling author Nguyen Nhat Anh, one of Vietnam's most prolific children's book writers.
22/09/2020
A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.
01/04/2020
More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.
27/11/2019
Three Vietnamese writers – Nguyen The Quang, Le Minh Khue and Tran Hung – have received the Southeast Asian Write Award in Bangkok.