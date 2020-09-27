vietnamese youth
tin tức về vietnamese youth mới nhất
A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2020
The International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Vietnam we want in 2030: Youth act for clean environment” was held on Wednesday in Hanoi by the United Nations (UN) in Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/06/2020
The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.
icon SOCIETY
11/11/2019
The 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) docked at Hiep Phuoc port in Vietnam’s southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on November 10.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/04/2019
Despite continuous failures from previous startups and on the edge of giving up, two alumni of Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology still strongly hold on to their passion.