Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

 
Forbes' 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic

Young Vietnamese man saves drowning woman, receives certificate of merit in Japan

Young Vietnamese man saves drowning woman, receives certificate of merit in Japan

Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment

Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment

The International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Vietnam we want in 2030: Youth act for clean environment” was held on Wednesday in Hanoi by the United Nations (UN) in Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

Southeast Asia-Japan youth ship arrives in HCM City

Southeast Asia-Japan youth ship arrives in HCM City

The 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) docked at Hiep Phuoc port in Vietnam’s southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on November 10.

Two young men successfully start up with globalized customer support system

Two young men successfully start up with globalized customer support system

Despite continuous failures from previous startups and on the edge of giving up, two alumni of Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology still strongly hold on to their passion.

 
 
