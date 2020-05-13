 
# Covid-19
Sự kiện nóng
#Miền Trung và một năm gồng mình hứng chịu sạt lở
#Công an TP Cần Thơ bắt ông Trương Châu Hữu Danh
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam

'Chúng tôi luôn bắt đầu một ngày mới bằng ít nhất một câu chuyện tử tế'icon
'Chúng tôi luôn bắt đầu một ngày mới bằng ít nhất một câu chuyện tử tế'

Nhiều năm qua, VietNamNet kiên định với định hướng truyền tải thông tin tích cực tới độc giả. Chúng tôi luôn bắt đầu một ngày mới bằng ít nhất một câu chuyện tử tế trên báo.
 
Bài phát biểu của TBT Phạm Anh Tuấn tại Lễ kỷ niệm 23 năm thành lập báo VietNamNet

Bài phát biểu của TBT Phạm Anh Tuấn tại Lễ kỷ niệm 23 năm thành lập báo VietNamNet

'Nhân vật truyền cảm hứng 2020' - bắt đầu mỗi ngày bằng câu chuyện tử tế

'Nhân vật truyền cảm hứng 2020' - bắt đầu mỗi ngày bằng câu chuyện tử tế

VietNamNet 23 năm thành lập: Lan tỏa điều tử tế trong cuộc sốngicon

VietNamNet 23 năm thành lập: Lan tỏa điều tử tế trong cuộc sống

8 giờ trước
Tổng Biên tập báo VietNamNet chia sẻ: 'Chúng tôi luôn bắt đầu một ngày mới bằng ít nhất một câu chuyện tử tế trên báo. Đó là những tấm gương điển hình nhưng rất đỗi bình dị, họ có sức lan tỏa mãnh liệt, giúp ích cho cộng đồng'.
Báo VietNamNet trao tặng 4 tấn gạo cho tỉnh Đắk Nôngicon

Báo VietNamNet trao tặng 4 tấn gạo cho tỉnh Đắk Nông

13/05/2020
Báo VietNamNet phối hợp với Tập đoàn sản xuất nông nghiệp-thực phẩm công nghệ cao Đại Nam Ong Biển trao tặng 4 tấn gạo, trị giá trên 200 triệu đồng cho cán bộ, chiến sĩ biên phòng đang thực hiện nhiệm vụ phòng, chống dịch Covid -19
Hà Nội yêu cầu kiểm tra loạt công trình ở quận trung tâm báo VietNamNet nêuicon

Hà Nội yêu cầu kiểm tra loạt công trình ở quận trung tâm báo VietNamNet nêu

19/12/2019
- Phó Chủ tịch UBND TP Hà Nội Nguyễn Thế Hùng yêu cầu kiểm tra, xử lý nghiêm khắc triệt để mọi hành vi, công trình vi phạm báo VietNamNet phản ánh.
PetroVietnam tops list of most profitable firmsicon

PetroVietnam tops list of most profitable firms

08/11/2019
The Vietnam Report JSC and online newspaper VietNamNet held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 6 to announce the Profit500 2019 list.
Vietnamese legislators deliberate reports on socio-economic developmenticon

Vietnamese legislators deliberate reports on socio-economic development

16/10/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee spent the whole day discussing reports evaluating the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 during the 38th session yesterday.  
Vietnam spends over US$10 billion paying government debts in Jan-Sepicon

Vietnam spends over US$10 billion paying government debts in Jan-Sep

15/10/2019
Upon breaking downs, the government spent VND195.7 billion (US$8.43 billion) on paying domestic debts and VND41.2 trillion (US$1.77 billion) on foreign debts.
Cleaning service blamed for helping worsen Hanoi's air qualityicon

Cleaning service blamed for helping worsen Hanoi's air quality

12/10/2019
New cleaning machines are being blamed for Hanoi's air pollution after the local authorities stopped watering the streets three years ago.
Vietnam Television acquires Vietnam-Indonesia match broadcasting righticon

Vietnam Television acquires Vietnam-Indonesia match broadcasting right

28/09/2019
Vietnam Television (VTV) has secured the broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Vietnam and Indonesia for $400,000.  
Textile and garment enterprises must pay more attention to chemical managementicon

Textile and garment enterprises must pay more attention to chemical management

20/09/2019
Textile and garment enterprises consume a large amount of chemicals for their production activities. 
Hanoi debates measures to clean up To Lich Rivericon

Hanoi debates measures to clean up To Lich River

15/08/2019
The use of millions of cubic metres of water from the Red River to supply West Lake and clean the polluted To Lich River has been the cheapest and best way to clean the latter river so far.
"FLC Vietnam Masters 2019 thúc đẩy phát triển phong trào golf Việt Nam"icon

"FLC Vietnam Masters 2019 thúc đẩy phát triển phong trào golf Việt Nam"

26/06/2019
 - Ông Phạm Anh Tuấn, Tổng biên tập Báo VietNamNet, Trưởng BTC giải tin tưởng FLC Vietnam Masters 2019 lần thứ 3 sẽ tiếp tục thành công, góp phần phát triển phong trào golf Việt Nam.
Foreign capital flows through Vietnamese banksicon

Foreign capital flows through Vietnamese banks

25/06/2019
 As capital demands of Vietnamese firms are rising sharply, local banks are increasingly cooperating with foreign financial institutions to provide offshore loans, making the business become lucrative.
Korean coach Park Hang-seo receives warm reception in Quang Ngaiicon

Korean coach Park Hang-seo receives warm reception in Quang Ngai

21/06/2019
The head coach of the Vietnamese men’s football team Park Hang-seo took part in an exchange with local football fans in the first-ever Ly Son-Sa Huynh tournament which was held in Quang Ngai on June 18.
Fascinating mural paintings adorn Hue villageicon

Fascinating mural paintings adorn Hue village

18/06/2019
Ngu My Thanh village located in Quang Loi commune of Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has been attracting an increasing number of tourists in recent times due to its unique murals and 3D paintings.
Vietnam, Singapore hold defence policy dialogueicon

Vietnam, Singapore hold defence policy dialogue

17/06/2019
Vietnam and Singapore want to step up the comprehensive and substantial development of defence links in the coming time as heard at their 10th defence policy dialogue.  
Towards plastic alternatives in Vietnamicon

Towards plastic alternatives in Vietnam

17/06/2019
New opportunities will come to plastic and packaging producers in Vietnam ready to change their business strategies.
Bộ trưởng TT&amp;TT trao quyết định bổ nhiệm Tổng biên tập báo VietNamNeticon

Bộ trưởng TT&TT trao quyết định bổ nhiệm Tổng biên tập báo VietNamNet

17/06/2019
Ông Phạm Anh Tuấn, phụ trách chức vụ Tổng biên tập báo VietNamNet được bổ nhiệm giữ chức Tổng biên tập.
 
 
