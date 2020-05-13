vietnamnet
Nhiều năm qua, VietNamNet kiên định với định hướng truyền tải thông tin tích cực tới độc giả. Chúng tôi luôn bắt đầu một ngày mới bằng ít nhất một câu chuyện tử tế trên báo.
icon Thời sự
8 giờ trước
Tổng Biên tập báo VietNamNet chia sẻ: 'Chúng tôi luôn bắt đầu một ngày mới bằng ít nhất một câu chuyện tử tế trên báo. Đó là những tấm gương điển hình nhưng rất đỗi bình dị, họ có sức lan tỏa mãnh liệt, giúp ích cho cộng đồng'.
13/05/2020
Báo VietNamNet phối hợp với Tập đoàn sản xuất nông nghiệp-thực phẩm công nghệ cao Đại Nam Ong Biển trao tặng 4 tấn gạo, trị giá trên 200 triệu đồng cho cán bộ, chiến sĩ biên phòng đang thực hiện nhiệm vụ phòng, chống dịch Covid -19
icon Dự án
19/12/2019
- Phó Chủ tịch UBND TP Hà Nội Nguyễn Thế Hùng yêu cầu kiểm tra, xử lý nghiêm khắc triệt để mọi hành vi, công trình vi phạm báo VietNamNet phản ánh.
icon BUSINESS
08/11/2019
The Vietnam Report JSC and online newspaper VietNamNet held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 6 to announce the Profit500 2019 list.
icon POLITICS
16/10/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee spent the whole day discussing reports evaluating the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 during the 38th session yesterday.
icon BUSINESS
15/10/2019
Upon breaking downs, the government spent VND195.7 billion (US$8.43 billion) on paying domestic debts and VND41.2 trillion (US$1.77 billion) on foreign debts.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/10/2019
New cleaning machines are being blamed for Hanoi's air pollution after the local authorities stopped watering the streets three years ago.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/09/2019
Vietnam Television (VTV) has secured the broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Vietnam and Indonesia for $400,000.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/09/2019
Textile and garment enterprises consume a large amount of chemicals for their production activities.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/08/2019
The use of millions of cubic metres of water from the Red River to supply West Lake and clean the polluted To Lich River has been the cheapest and best way to clean the latter river so far.
icon Các môn khác
26/06/2019
- Ông Phạm Anh Tuấn, Tổng biên tập Báo VietNamNet, Trưởng BTC giải tin tưởng FLC Vietnam Masters 2019 lần thứ 3 sẽ tiếp tục thành công, góp phần phát triển phong trào golf Việt Nam.
icon BUSINESS
25/06/2019
As capital demands of Vietnamese firms are rising sharply, local banks are increasingly cooperating with foreign financial institutions to provide offshore loans, making the business become lucrative.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/06/2019
The head coach of the Vietnamese men’s football team Park Hang-seo took part in an exchange with local football fans in the first-ever Ly Son-Sa Huynh tournament which was held in Quang Ngai on June 18.
icon PHOTOS
18/06/2019
Ngu My Thanh village located in Quang Loi commune of Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has been attracting an increasing number of tourists in recent times due to its unique murals and 3D paintings.
icon POLITICS
17/06/2019
Vietnam and Singapore want to step up the comprehensive and substantial development of defence links in the coming time as heard at their 10th defence policy dialogue.
icon FEATURE
17/06/2019
New opportunities will come to plastic and packaging producers in Vietnam ready to change their business strategies.
icon Thông tin & Truyền thông
17/06/2019
Ông Phạm Anh Tuấn, phụ trách chức vụ Tổng biên tập báo VietNamNet được bổ nhiệm giữ chức Tổng biên tập.