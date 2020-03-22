Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:42:18 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnamplus

tin tức về Vietnamplus mới nhất

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020icon
SOCIETY11 giờ trước0

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020

Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.

 
COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

icon22/03/20200
HCM City to host tech expos in September

HCM City to host tech expos in September

icon22/03/20200
HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect roomsicon

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/03/2020

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?icon

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?

VIDEO
21/03/2020

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fighticon

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

POLITICS
20/03/2020

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort cityicon

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city

TRAVEL
20/03/2020

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetingsicon

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings

POLITICS
20/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in Aprilicon

HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.

Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europeicon

Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Museum boosts preservation of national treasuresicon

Museum boosts preservation of national treasures

VIDEO
16/03/2020

Currently, 140 of 164 recognised national treasures are being preserved and displayed in museums nationwide, while the remainder are located in monuments and religious facilities. 

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspotsicon

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

VIDEO
16/03/2020

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemicicon

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic

POLITICS
14/03/2020

The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.

National population database to be completed next yearicon

National population database to be completed next year

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

The national population database will be completed by April next year to improve State management of citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

ASEAN tourism badly hit by COVID-19icon

ASEAN tourism badly hit by COVID-19

TRAVEL
13/03/2020

The COVID-19 epidemic outbreak is affecting global economy with tourism being among hardest-hit industries. The recovery of the sector will depend largely on how long the epidemic lasts.

COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sitesicon

COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sites

TRAVEL
12/03/2020

Quang Ninh has decided to suspend overnight stay service on cruise liners and tours of its Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites amid the complicated development of COVID-19.

COVID-19: vessels via seaports down, cargo up 10 percenticon

COVID-19: vessels via seaports down, cargo up 10 percent

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) has reported that the total arrivals of vessels leaving or entering Vietnamese seaports from China or countries hit by COVID-19 outbreak neared 6,790 as of the early March.

Bamboo Airways delays flights to Czech Republic due to COVID-19icon

Bamboo Airways delays flights to Czech Republic due to COVID-19

TRAVEL
12/03/2020

Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will delay direct flights between Hanoi and Prague, the Czech Republic, from March 29 to April 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, its representative said on March 11.

Vietnamese paintings auctioned in Parisicon

Vietnamese paintings auctioned in Paris

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/03/2020

French auction house Aguttes is focusing on major works by Vietnamese artists on March 11.

Government Report Platform to be launched on March 13icon

Government Report Platform to be launched on March 13

POLITICS
11/03/2020

The Government Report Platform will be launched on March 13, the first step towards forming a National Report Platform by the end of 2020, heard a meeting on March 10.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 