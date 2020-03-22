Vietnamplus
tin tức về Vietnamplus mới nhất
icon
Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/03/2020
A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon VIDEO
21/03/2020
To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.
icon POLITICS
20/03/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.
icon TRAVEL
20/03/2020
If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.
icon POLITICS
20/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.
icon SOCIETY
17/03/2020
After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.
icon SOCIETY
17/03/2020
Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.
icon VIDEO
16/03/2020
Currently, 140 of 164 recognised national treasures are being preserved and displayed in museums nationwide, while the remainder are located in monuments and religious facilities.
icon VIDEO
16/03/2020
The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
14/03/2020
The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.
icon SOCIETY
14/03/2020
The national population database will be completed by April next year to improve State management of citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
icon TRAVEL
13/03/2020
The COVID-19 epidemic outbreak is affecting global economy with tourism being among hardest-hit industries. The recovery of the sector will depend largely on how long the epidemic lasts.
icon TRAVEL
12/03/2020
Quang Ninh has decided to suspend overnight stay service on cruise liners and tours of its Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites amid the complicated development of COVID-19.
icon BUSINESS
12/03/2020
The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) has reported that the total arrivals of vessels leaving or entering Vietnamese seaports from China or countries hit by COVID-19 outbreak neared 6,790 as of the early March.
icon TRAVEL
12/03/2020
Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will delay direct flights between Hanoi and Prague, the Czech Republic, from March 29 to April 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, its representative said on March 11.
icon POLITICS
11/03/2020
The Government Report Platform will be launched on March 13, the first step towards forming a National Report Platform by the end of 2020, heard a meeting on March 10.