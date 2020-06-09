Vietnams economy
Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
23/04/2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.
31/12/2019
One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.
18/12/2019
Vietnam’s economy has performed well in 2019, with GDP expanding by an estimated 6.8 percent, public debt reduced by almost 8 percentage point of GDP since 2016, and a trade balance surplus for the fourth year in a row.
09/12/2019
VOV.VN - Vietnam will be able to maintain its high GDP growth if it can negotiate effective trade agreements, especially new-generation free trade agreements.
03/12/2019
Vietnam’s economy remains positive despite the slowdown in global economic growth, especially in Asia, over the last 11 months, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for November on December 2.