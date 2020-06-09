Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 12/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

14/06/2020 00:12:12 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnams economy

tin tức về Vietnams economy mới nhất

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: expertsicon
BUSINESS09/06/20200

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

 
EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic

EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic

icon27/05/20200
NA Standing Committee urges Gov’t to build short-, long-term development scenarios

NA Standing Committee urges Gov’t to build short-, long-term development scenarios

icon17/05/20200
COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDIicon

COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI

BUSINESS
23/04/2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019icon

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.

Vietnam’s economy expanded by 6.8 percent in 2019icon

Vietnam’s economy expanded by 6.8 percent in 2019

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Vietnam’s economy has performed well in 2019, with GDP expanding by an estimated 6.8 percent, public debt reduced by almost 8 percentage point of GDP since 2016, and a trade balance surplus for the fourth year in a row.

New-generation FTAs create opportunities, challenges for Vietnam’s economyicon

New-generation FTAs create opportunities, challenges for Vietnam’s economy

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

VOV.VN - Vietnam will be able to maintain its high GDP growth if it can negotiate effective trade agreements, especially new-generation free trade agreements.

Vietnam’s economy stays positive amid global growth slowdown: PMicon

Vietnam’s economy stays positive amid global growth slowdown: PM

POLITICS
03/12/2019

Vietnam’s economy remains positive despite the slowdown in global economic growth, especially in Asia, over the last 11 months, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for November on December 2.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 