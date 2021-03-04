 
E-commerce platforms help “rescue” agricultural productsicon
E-commerce platforms help “rescue” agricultural products

E-commerce platforms are effective tools that can help farmers reduce losses when there is an oversupply of produce and sales are slow.
 
Tăng cường kiểm soát hàng cấm, hàng lậu chuyển qua đường bưu chínhicon

Tăng cường kiểm soát hàng cấm, hàng lậu chuyển qua đường bưu chính

Bộ TT&TT yêu cầu các doanh nghiệp cung ứng dịch vụ bưu chính nâng cao cảnh giác, tăng cường kiểm tra, kịp thời đình chỉ vận chuyển khi phát hiện vi phạm nhằm đảm bảo an ninh trong dịch vụ bưu chính trước thềm Đại hội Đảng bộ các cấp.
MyGo lost in ride-hailing market?icon

MyGo lost in ride-hailing market?

MyGo, Viettel Post’s app, will likely decide to focus its fleet on delivery services and drop ride-hailing.
E-commerce: exorbitant losses for a single percenticon

E-commerce: exorbitant losses for a single percent

Each e-commerce platform needs to spend millions of US dollars to gain a single per cent of market share from competitors, showing just how serious the competition is.
Delivery service CEOs resign after one week on the jobicon

Delivery service CEOs resign after one week on the job

The CEOs of Ahamove and GoViet resigned from their posts within one week.
 
 
