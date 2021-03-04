Viettel Post
tin tức về Viettel Post mới nhất
E-commerce platforms are effective tools that can help farmers reduce losses when there is an oversupply of produce and sales are slow.
11/05/2020
Bộ TT&TT yêu cầu các doanh nghiệp cung ứng dịch vụ bưu chính nâng cao cảnh giác, tăng cường kiểm tra, kịp thời đình chỉ vận chuyển khi phát hiện vi phạm nhằm đảm bảo an ninh trong dịch vụ bưu chính trước thềm Đại hội Đảng bộ các cấp.
07/11/2019
MyGo, Viettel Post’s app, will likely decide to focus its fleet on delivery services and drop ride-hailing.
20/07/2019
Each e-commerce platform needs to spend millions of US dollars to gain a single per cent of market share from competitors, showing just how serious the competition is.
27/04/2019
The CEOs of Ahamove and GoViet resigned from their posts within one week.