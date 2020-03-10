Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vinh Phuc

tin tức về Vinh Phuc mới nhất

Tay Thien Mother Goddess worship recognised as national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS10/03/20200

Tay Thien Mother Goddess worship recognised as national intangible heritage

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the Tay Thien Mother Goddess worship in the northern province of Vinh Phuc as a national intangible heritage.

 
Lockdown on COVID-19 cluster in Vinh Phuc lifted

icon04/03/20200

Lockdown on COVID-19 cluster in Vinh Phuc lifted

icon04/03/20200
Doctor on call whenever, wherever

Doctor on call whenever, wherever

icon27/02/20200
Last coronavirus patient in Vietnam allowed to leave hospital

Last coronavirus patient in Vietnam allowed to leave hospital

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

The 16th and the last COVID-19 patient in Vietnam was declared cured and discharged from hospital on February 26.

Three coronavirus patients leave hospital, 15 out of 16 cured

Three coronavirus patients leave hospital, 15 out of 16 cured

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc were declared free from the coronavirus and discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Two more COVID-9 patients discharged from hospital in Vinh Phuc

Two more COVID-9 patients discharged from hospital in Vinh Phuc

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Two COVID-19 patients in the northern province of Vinh Phuc were released from a local general clinic on February 20 afternoon.

Family willing to go into quarantine to keep their community safe

Family willing to go into quarantine to keep their community safe

SOCIETY
19/02/2020

Nguyen Van Cong (not his real name) is happy that his family is under quarantine in Vinh Phuc Province.

Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19

Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.

Two COVID-19 cases in Vinh Phuc show negative results for second time

Two COVID-19 cases in Vinh Phuc show negative results for second time

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Two cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the northern province of Vinh Phuc displayed negative results as they were tested for the second time on February 17, according to Director of Vinh Phuc Department of Health.

Coronavirus: Vinh Phuc's three-month-old baby in stable health condition

Coronavirus: Vinh Phuc's three-month-old baby in stable health condition

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

A three-month-old girl in the northern province of Vinh Phuc Province who has been infected with coronavirus is now in a stable health condition.

Vietnam records 16th coronavirus infection case - a man from Vinh Phuc

Vietnam records 16th coronavirus infection case - a man from Vinh Phuc

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

A 50-year-old man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the health ministry.

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 prevention

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 prevention

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vinh Phuc to extend leave for students

Vinh Phuc to extend leave for students

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

The Vinh Phuc Provincial Department of Education and Training has proposed to close schools until February 23 as 38 local students have been monitored for Coronavirus infection.

Vietnam records 13th nCoV infection case

Vietnam records 13th nCoV infection case

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

The Ministry of Health announced in February 7 evening that Vietnam has recorded the 13th case tested positive to the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in Vietnam

Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in Vietnam

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Vietnam's Vinh Phuc Province, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to ten, said the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

Man from Vinh Phuc tests positive for nCoV, 9th case in Vietnam

Man from Vinh Phuc tests positive for nCoV, 9th case in Vietnam

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

A man in Vinh Phuc Province has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), marking the 9th confirmed case in Vietnam so far, the Ministry of Health reported this morning.

Unique pottery art of Huong Canh

Unique pottery art of Huong Canh

VIDEO
30/01/2020

Located in Vinh Phuc province, 45km north of Hanoi, Huong Canh retains its 300-year-old ceramic and pottery craft despite the influx of modernity.

French sculptor realises dream in Vietnam

French sculptor realises dream in Vietnam

FEATURE
12/01/2020

For French sculptor Ariel Moscovici, joining local and international artists at the Art in the Forest (AIF) project in the northern province of Vinh Phuc was a unique experience.

Huong Canh ceramic village

Huong Canh ceramic village

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Huong Canh ceramic village in Binh Xuyen District, Vinh Phuc Province has been famed for its products for more than 300 years.

Eating to live or to go to prison?

Eating to live or to go to prison?

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

You may have heard of people dying from obesity, but it's rare to hear of someone going to prison for not eating enough. But that's the case here.

 
 
