Vinh Phuc
tin tức về Vinh Phuc mới nhất
icon
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the Tay Thien Mother Goddess worship in the northern province of Vinh Phuc as a national intangible heritage.
icon SOCIETY
26/02/2020
The 16th and the last COVID-19 patient in Vietnam was declared cured and discharged from hospital on February 26.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc were declared free from the coronavirus and discharged from hospital on Thursday.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
Two COVID-19 patients in the northern province of Vinh Phuc were released from a local general clinic on February 20 afternoon.
icon SOCIETY
19/02/2020
Nguyen Van Cong (not his real name) is happy that his family is under quarantine in Vinh Phuc Province.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Two cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the northern province of Vinh Phuc displayed negative results as they were tested for the second time on February 17, according to Director of Vinh Phuc Department of Health.
icon SOCIETY
14/02/2020
A three-month-old girl in the northern province of Vinh Phuc Province who has been infected with coronavirus is now in a stable health condition.
icon SOCIETY
13/02/2020
A 50-year-old man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the health ministry.
icon SOCIETY
13/02/2020
Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
12/02/2020
The Vinh Phuc Provincial Department of Education and Training has proposed to close schools until February 23 as 38 local students have been monitored for Coronavirus infection.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
The Ministry of Health announced in February 7 evening that Vietnam has recorded the 13th case tested positive to the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Vietnam's Vinh Phuc Province, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to ten, said the Ministry of Health this afternoon.
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
A man in Vinh Phuc Province has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), marking the 9th confirmed case in Vietnam so far, the Ministry of Health reported this morning.
icon VIDEO
30/01/2020
Located in Vinh Phuc province, 45km north of Hanoi, Huong Canh retains its 300-year-old ceramic and pottery craft despite the influx of modernity.
icon FEATURE
12/01/2020
For French sculptor Ariel Moscovici, joining local and international artists at the Art in the Forest (AIF) project in the northern province of Vinh Phuc was a unique experience.
icon SOCIETY
21/12/2019
Huong Canh ceramic village in Binh Xuyen District, Vinh Phuc Province has been famed for its products for more than 300 years.
icon SOCIETY
27/11/2019
You may have heard of people dying from obesity, but it's rare to hear of someone going to prison for not eating enough. But that's the case here.