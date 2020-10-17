VinUni
tin tức về VinUni mới nhất
icon
Ngày 17/10/2020, trường Đại học VinUni (Tập đoàn Vingroup) khai giảng năm học đầu tiên với 7 ngành học trong 3 lĩnh vực: Kinh doanh Quản trị, Kỹ thuật và Khoa học máy tính, Khoa học sức khỏe.
icon SOCIETY
22/01/2020
Unable to enroll students and taking a loss for a long period, many universities and junior colleges are planning to merge with other schools.
icon SOCIETY
22/12/2019
Nguyen Hoang Group has become well known as the biggest private investor in the education sector.
icon SOCIETY
24/11/2019
VinUni stunned the public when announcing the sky-high training costs of $35,000 a year for university education and $40,000 a year for post-graduate studies.
icon SOCIETY
15/11/2019
Countries, in order to develop, need elite universities, schools which produce outstanding talent for the society.
icon Tuyển sinh
03/04/2018
Hợp tác với 2 “ông lớn” của đại học Mỹ, VinUni đặt mục tiêu sẽ có mặt trên bảng xếp hạng đại học thế giới.