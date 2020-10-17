Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VinUni

tin tức về VinUni mới nhất

Đại học VinUni khai giảng năm học đầu tiênicon
Giáo dục17/10/2020

Đại học VinUni khai giảng năm học đầu tiên

Ngày 17/10/2020, trường Đại học VinUni (Tập đoàn Vingroup) khai giảng năm học đầu tiên với 7 ngành học trong 3 lĩnh vực: Kinh doanh Quản trị, Kỹ thuật và Khoa học máy tính, Khoa học sức khỏe.

 
Nhận học bổng của Đại học tinh hoa nhờ… không giống ai

Nhận học bổng của Đại học tinh hoa nhờ… không giống ai

08/10/2020
Diện mạo mới trong mô hình đào tạo quốc tế tại Việt Nam

Diện mạo mới trong mô hình đào tạo quốc tế tại Việt Nam

30/07/2020
Mergers of universities, junior colleges kicks off in Vietnamicon

Mergers of universities, junior colleges kicks off in Vietnam

SOCIETY
22/01/2020

Unable to enroll students and taking a loss for a long period, many universities and junior colleges are planning to merge with other schools. 

Big money poured into higher education sectoricon

Big money poured into higher education sector

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

Nguyen Hoang Group has become well known as the biggest private investor in the education sector.

How much money do elite schools in Vietnam need to produce talented students?icon

How much money do elite schools in Vietnam need to produce talented students?

SOCIETY
24/11/2019

VinUni stunned the public when announcing the sky-high training costs of $35,000 a year for university education and $40,000 a year for post-graduate studies.

Vietnam strives for "elite" universityicon

Vietnam strives for "elite" university

SOCIETY
15/11/2019

Countries, in order to develop, need elite universities, schools which produce outstanding talent for the society.

VinUni hợp tác chiến lược với 2 "ông lớn" Cornell và Pennsylvaniaicon

VinUni hợp tác chiến lược với 2 "ông lớn" Cornell và Pennsylvania

Tuyển sinh
03/04/2018

Hợp tác với 2 “ông lớn” của đại học Mỹ, VinUni đặt mục tiêu sẽ có mặt trên bảng xếp hạng đại học thế giới.

 
 
