The year 2021 was said to be disastrous for many industries but Blockchain boomed during the period as all Blockchain-related indexes grew strongly.
BUSINESS
13/09/2021
According to a survey by Chainalysis, Vietnam's cryptocurrency market has grown by 881 percent year-on-year, ranking first out of 154 countries in the 'Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index 2021' ranking.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2021
In just a short time, Vietnam's blockchain game Axie Infinity has grown tremendously, becoming a new phenomenon in the world gaming industry.
BUSINESS
15/06/2021
Vietnam ranks 4th for profit earned from cryptocurrencies among Asian economies in 2020, only after China, Japan and South Korea.