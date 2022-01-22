 
virtual currency

tin tức về virtual currency mới nhất

Great opportunity to develop Vietnam’s blockchain economyicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT22/01/20220

Great opportunity to develop Vietnam’s blockchain economy

The year 2021 was said to be disastrous for many industries but Blockchain boomed during the period as all Blockchain-related indexes grew strongly.  
 
Citizens warned against virtual currency scams

Citizens warned against virtual currency scams

icon10/01/20220
Virtual currency: a new game for Vietnam

Virtual currency: a new game for Vietnam

icon05/11/20210
Vietnamese keen on cryptocurrencies: surveysicon

Vietnamese keen on cryptocurrencies: surveys

BUSINESS
13/09/2021
According to a survey by Chainalysis, Vietnam's cryptocurrency market has grown by 881 percent year-on-year, ranking first out of 154 countries in the 'Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index 2021' ranking.
Axie Infinity is one of world's top 30 'virtual currencies'icon

Axie Infinity is one of world's top 30 'virtual currencies'

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2021
In just a short time, Vietnam's blockchain game Axie Infinity has grown tremendously, becoming a new phenomenon in the world gaming industry.
Vietnamese earn over VND9 trillion profit from cryptocurrencies in 2020icon

Vietnamese earn over VND9 trillion profit from cryptocurrencies in 2020

BUSINESS
15/06/2021
Vietnam ranks 4th for profit earned from cryptocurrencies among Asian economies in 2020, only after China, Japan and South Korea.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
