Dệt may Việt Nam vượt Bangladesh chiếm vị trí lớn thứ hai thế giớiicon
Chính sách và thị trường04/08/20210

Dệt may Việt Nam vượt Bangladesh chiếm vị trí lớn thứ hai thế giới

Việt Nam đã vượt qua Bangladesh về xuất khẩu hàng may mặc, chỉ đứng sau Trung Quốc - quốc gia có thị phần chiếm 31,6% (giảm 7% trong năm 2020), với giá trị xuất khẩu đạt 142 tỷ USD.  
 
Doanh nghiệp dệt may, điện tử ứng xử nhân văn với người lao động

Doanh nghiệp dệt may, điện tử ứng xử nhân văn với người lao động

icon27/07/20210
Dệt may: Không thiếu việc, chỉ lo thiếu nhân công

Dệt may: Không thiếu việc, chỉ lo thiếu nhân công

icon05/07/20210
Bắc Giang: Doanh nghiệp dệt may vượt khó trong đại dịchicon

Bắc Giang: Doanh nghiệp dệt may vượt khó trong đại dịch

Chính sách và thị trường
16/04/2021
Toàn tỉnh Bắc Giang có khoảng 130 DN may. Các đơn vị này đang phục hồi trở lại do tình hình dịch Covid-19 trong nước và thế giới từng bước được kiểm soát.
Hỗ trợ các nhà máy dệt nhuộm trong xử lý oxi giàicon

Hỗ trợ các nhà máy dệt nhuộm trong xử lý oxi già

Công nghệ và sản phẩm
13/04/2021
Chương trình Tổng quan đánh giá mối nguy của oxy già trong các nhà máy dệt nhuộm sẽ được tổ chức bởi Công ty TNHH Solvay Peroxides Việt Nam - Hội viên VITAS. 
Biến lá dứa thành sợi để may hàng thời trangicon

Biến lá dứa thành sợi để may hàng thời trang

Công nghệ và sản phẩm
06/04/2021
Anh Nguyễn Văn Hạnh (Nghệ An) đã khéo léo biến dứa thành sợi, phục vụ cho ngành hàng may mặc, thời trang. 
Textile companies hope for better days aheadicon

Textile companies hope for better days ahead

BUSINESS
25/02/2021
Textile and garment companies have made big strides in the industry for the past decade, but 2020 was a challenge.
Dệt may Việt Nam vượt khó tận dụng tốt các hiệp định thương mại tự do đã ký kếticon

Dệt may Việt Nam vượt khó tận dụng tốt các hiệp định thương mại tự do đã ký kết

Góc nhìn
12/12/2020
Giai đoạn vừa qua, ngành dệt may Việt Nam đã có bước phát triển vượt bậc, tận dụng tốt các hiệp định thương mại tự do đã ký kết như FTA Việt Nam - Hàn Quốc, Việt Nam - EAEU, CPTPP, EVFTA…
Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industryicon

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry

BUSINESS
03/07/2020
Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.  
Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still aheadicon

Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead

BUSINESS
25/06/2020
With demand decreasing sharply, the textile and garment industry is expected to continue facing difficulties in Q2.
VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of ordersicon

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders

BUSINESS
30/05/2020
Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).
Vietnam aims for $100 billion export turnover from textiles and garmentsicon

Vietnam aims for $100 billion export turnover from textiles and garments

BUSINESS
25/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized that it was necessary to settle six problems in the textile and garment industry to avoid losing important export markets.
Vietnam garment companies had tough year in 2019icon

Vietnam garment companies had tough year in 2019

BUSINESS
23/01/2020
After two years of hot development, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry could not fulfill the target of exporting $40 billion worth of products in 2019.
CPTPP not proving a hit across the boardicon

CPTPP not proving a hit across the board

BUSINESS
13/01/2020
Vietnam has been unable to gain export growth to all CPTPP member countries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Textile and garment companies need more orders for 2020icon

Textile and garment companies need more orders for 2020

BUSINESS
07/01/2020
The number of orders that textile and garment companies have received for 2020 is just equal to 80 percent of that in the same period last year.
VN garment, textile export falls short of target but surplus impressiveicon

VN garment, textile export falls short of target but surplus impressive

BUSINESS
18/12/2019
Vietnam’s garment and textile exports were estimated at US$39 billion this year, slightly falling short of the US$40 billion target.
VN textile and garment industry may fail to reach $40 billion targeticon

VN textile and garment industry may fail to reach $40 billion target

BUSINESS
10/12/2019
The target of exporting $40 billion worth of textiles and garments this year may be unattainable.
Sợi lông cừu Đà Lạt đi Nhật Bảnicon

Sợi lông cừu Đà Lạt đi Nhật Bản

Công nghệ và sản phẩm
21/09/2019
Lô hàng xuất khẩu sang Nhật Bản đầu tiên với 4 tấn sợi lông cừu của Công ty Trách nhiệm hữu hạn Sợi Đà Lạt đã góp phần mở rộng tiềm năng phát triển của ngành sợi ở Việt Nam.
Vietnam’s textile export value up almost 9% in eight monthsicon

Vietnam’s textile export value up almost 9% in eight months

BUSINESS
17/09/2019
Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas) said the total export value of textiles, fiber, and cloth reached US$25.7 billion in the first 8 months of the year, up 8.6 per cent year on year, including 60.6 per cent from FDI enterprises.  
Garment orders don’t increase as expectedicon

Garment orders don’t increase as expected

BUSINESS
10/08/2019
Vietnam’s textile and garment companies are trying to find more orders to ensure continuous production from now to the end of the year.
 
 
