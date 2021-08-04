vitas
Việt Nam đã vượt qua Bangladesh về xuất khẩu hàng may mặc, chỉ đứng sau Trung Quốc - quốc gia có thị phần chiếm 31,6% (giảm 7% trong năm 2020), với giá trị xuất khẩu đạt 142 tỷ USD.
16/04/2021
Toàn tỉnh Bắc Giang có khoảng 130 DN may. Các đơn vị này đang phục hồi trở lại do tình hình dịch Covid-19 trong nước và thế giới từng bước được kiểm soát.
13/04/2021
Chương trình Tổng quan đánh giá mối nguy của oxy già trong các nhà máy dệt nhuộm sẽ được tổ chức bởi Công ty TNHH Solvay Peroxides Việt Nam - Hội viên VITAS.
06/04/2021
Anh Nguyễn Văn Hạnh (Nghệ An) đã khéo léo biến dứa thành sợi, phục vụ cho ngành hàng may mặc, thời trang.
25/02/2021
Textile and garment companies have made big strides in the industry for the past decade, but 2020 was a challenge.
12/12/2020
Giai đoạn vừa qua, ngành dệt may Việt Nam đã có bước phát triển vượt bậc, tận dụng tốt các hiệp định thương mại tự do đã ký kết như FTA Việt Nam - Hàn Quốc, Việt Nam - EAEU, CPTPP, EVFTA…
03/07/2020
Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.
25/06/2020
With demand decreasing sharply, the textile and garment industry is expected to continue facing difficulties in Q2.
30/05/2020
Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).
25/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized that it was necessary to settle six problems in the textile and garment industry to avoid losing important export markets.
23/01/2020
After two years of hot development, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry could not fulfill the target of exporting $40 billion worth of products in 2019.
13/01/2020
Vietnam has been unable to gain export growth to all CPTPP member countries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
07/01/2020
The number of orders that textile and garment companies have received for 2020 is just equal to 80 percent of that in the same period last year.
18/12/2019
Vietnam’s garment and textile exports were estimated at US$39 billion this year, slightly falling short of the US$40 billion target.
10/12/2019
The target of exporting $40 billion worth of textiles and garments this year may be unattainable.
21/09/2019
Lô hàng xuất khẩu sang Nhật Bản đầu tiên với 4 tấn sợi lông cừu của Công ty Trách nhiệm hữu hạn Sợi Đà Lạt đã góp phần mở rộng tiềm năng phát triển của ngành sợi ở Việt Nam.
17/09/2019
Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas) said the total export value of textiles, fiber, and cloth reached US$25.7 billion in the first 8 months of the year, up 8.6 per cent year on year, including 60.6 per cent from FDI enterprises.
10/08/2019
Vietnam’s textile and garment companies are trying to find more orders to ensure continuous production from now to the end of the year.