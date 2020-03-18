VN banks
tin tức về VN banks mới nhất
icon
The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
Seventeen out of 45 commercial banks slashed the fees for interbank transfers of small sums worth less than VND500,000 ($21.5).
icon BUSINESS
17/11/2019
For the first time in years, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has fallen out of the list of the top five profitable banks in the face of the strong growth of joint-stock commercial banks.
icon BUSINESS
05/09/2019
A recent study by SSI Securities Corporation found that banks and securities companies acquired a large volume of bonds in the January-August period of this year.
icon BUSINESS
16/08/2019
Commercial banks will no longer allow the provision of mid- and long-term foreign currency loans for offshore payments of imported goods and services from September 30 this year.
icon BUSINESS
13/06/2019
Competition in the country’s credit card market has become stiff as more and more foreign and domestic banks as well as finance companies are competing to gain market shares.
icon BUSINESS
09/06/2019
A plan to allow large Vietnamese State-owned commercial banks to pay dividends in shares or retain dividends would help them accumulate capital and meet regulatory minimum capital thresholds, Fitch Ratings said.