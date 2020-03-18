Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN banks

tin tức về VN banks mới nhất

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plansicon
BUSINESS18/03/20200

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans

The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.

 
Banks warn of rising fraudulent websites, stolen accounts

Banks warn of rising fraudulent websites, stolen accounts

icon05/03/20200
EVFTA lends newfound vigour to banking sector

EVFTA lends newfound vigour to banking sector

icon02/03/20200
Local commercial banks cut interbank transfer feesicon

Local commercial banks cut interbank transfer fees

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Seventeen out of 45 commercial banks slashed the fees for interbank transfers of small sums worth less than VND500,000 ($21.5).

A predicted scenarioicon

A predicted scenario

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

For the first time in years, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has fallen out of the list of the top five profitable banks in the face of the strong growth of joint-stock commercial banks.

VN banks, securities firms step up bond purchasesicon

VN banks, securities firms step up bond purchases

BUSINESS
05/09/2019

A recent study by SSI Securities Corporation found that banks and securities companies acquired a large volume of bonds in the January-August period of this year.

More steps to be taken to downsize foreign currency loansicon

More steps to be taken to downsize foreign currency loans

BUSINESS
16/08/2019

Commercial banks will no longer allow the provision of mid- and long-term foreign currency loans for offshore payments of imported goods and services from September 30 this year.

VN banks compete for customers in credit card marketicon

VN banks compete for customers in credit card market

BUSINESS
13/06/2019

Competition in the country’s credit card market has become stiff as more and more foreign and domestic banks as well as finance companies are competing to gain market shares.

VN banks face big capital burden despite dividend planicon

VN banks face big capital burden despite dividend plan

BUSINESS
09/06/2019

A plan to allow large Vietnamese State-owned commercial banks to pay dividends in shares or retain dividends would help them accumulate capital and meet regulatory minimum capital thresholds, Fitch Ratings said.

 
 
