Vietnam has been hit hard by the current novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but it will show signs of recovery in the post-coronavirus period, the World Bank said in its Vietnam Macro Monitoring report for May.
24/02/2020
Though still positive, the Vietnamese business community has a more negative outlook for the year ahead.
22/02/2020
Export-import to China impacted by COVID-19
19/01/2020
Vietnam’s macroeconomy in 2020 is forecast to face somewhat more challenges of growth and inflation than in 2019. However, basically, the overall picture will not have many hues different from last year.
24/11/2019
Limited land and labor resources, increasing wages and a lack of local suppliers in Vietnam could make the cost/benefit equation less attractive for FD) firms in the foreseeable future, HSBC said in its latest Asia Frontier Insights report.
09/05/2019
Vietnam is working towards creating one million private businesses next year. In order to reach this goal, the government will place a major focus on removing current obstructions undermining their competitiveness.