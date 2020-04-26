Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
vn economy

tin tức về vn economy mới nhất

Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB
1 giờ trước

Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB

Vietnam has been hit hard by the current novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but it will show signs of recovery in the post-coronavirus period, the World Bank said in its Vietnam Macro Monitoring report for May.

 
Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19

26/04/2020
Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring

18/04/2020
Vietnam's business community gauges 13.5 per cent fall in 2020 revenue

Vietnam's business community gauges 13.5 per cent fall in 2020 revenue

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Though still positive, the Vietnamese business community has a more negative outlook for the year ahead.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 22

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 22

BUSINESS
22/02/2020

Export-import to China impacted by COVID-19

Not too many macro fluctuations expected for 2020

Not too many macro fluctuations expected for 2020

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

Vietnam’s macroeconomy in 2020 is forecast to face somewhat more challenges of growth and inflation than in 2019. However, basically, the overall picture will not have many hues different from last year.

HSBC economists report on Vietnam's prospects during 10-day visit

HSBC economists report on Vietnam’s prospects during 10-day visit

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

Limited land and labor resources, increasing wages and a lack of local suppliers in Vietnam could make the cost/benefit equation less attractive for FD) firms in the foreseeable future, HSBC said in its latest Asia Frontier Insights report.

Smoothing the journey

Smoothing the journey

FEATURE
09/05/2019

Vietnam is working towards creating one million private businesses next year. In order to reach this goal, the government will place a major focus on removing current obstructions undermining their competitiveness. 

 
 
