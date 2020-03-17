Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The silk road of Vietnamicon
PHOTOS17/03/20200

The silk road of Vietnam

Vietnamese silk is highly valued in the world for its special qualities even though the country is not a global silk hub.

 
American rapper wears Vietnamese outfit on Glamour Mexico

American rapper wears Vietnamese outfit on Glamour Mexico

icon15/03/20200
Designer Dac Ngoc to represent Vietnam at Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week

Designer Dac Ngoc to represent Vietnam at Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week

icon05/03/20200
Debut Vogue appearance for Vietnamese model Ha Kinoicon

Debut Vogue appearance for Vietnamese model Ha Kino

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/05/2019

Vietnamese model Ha Kino appeared both stylish and elegant after being captured participating in Sydney Fashion Week by Vogue.

Phuong My introduces bridal collection in New Yorkicon

Phuong My introduces bridal collection in New York

PHOTOS
15/04/2019

Vietnamese designer Phuong My has introduced her latest fashion collection at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Kids turn angles at Vietnam Junior Fashion Weekicon

Kids turn angles at Vietnam Junior Fashion Week

PHOTOS
10/04/2019

Little models in stunning designs by five domestic designers have left a positive impression on viewers during the 8th Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2019 in Da Nang city.

 
 
